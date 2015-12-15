SnapLogic Builds Partner Momentum to Catalyze Integration and Automation Solutions

Partners have developed over 400 SnapLogic specializations that accelerate customer value with services and solutions

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, announced at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022, significant business momentum resulting from enhancements to its Partner Connect Program introduced last year. Participation in SnapLogic’s Partner Connect Program, which helps partners accelerate their integration and automation capabilities, has increased significantly over the past 18 months.

“As a cloud native integration platform, we’re constantly improving ways our partners help customers modernize their cloud, applications and data architecture and AWS re:Invent 2022 is the perfect venue to highlight the success our partners have delivered to customers,” said Jason Wakeam, Vice President of Global Channels at SnapLogic. “SnapLogic’s work on AWS and with AWS Partner Network members has increased substantially this past year. This new Partner Connect Program can help all of our partners tap into this unprecedented growth opportunity.”

SnapLogic’s Partner Connect Program empowers partners to utilize SnapLogic’s low-code platform to quickly build integrations on behalf of their clients. SnapLogic has excelled at providing customers and partners with the highest return on investment (ROI) in the shortest amount of time, according to Forrester. and The SnapLogic Partner Connect Program helps AWS Partners, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) build new products and services in record time.

The SnapLogic Partner Connect Program offers partners the opportunity to add their expertise and services to the SnapLogic platform and better differentiate themselves with specializations across technical, functional and industry vertical solution areas. Within the past year, partners have earned over 400 specializations across the following categories:

Technical Specializations offer customers certainty that a partner has experience with a technical solution area such as application programming interface (API) management, cloud data warehouse migration, analytics and business intelligence or legacy integration platform as a service (iPaaS) migration.

Functional Specializations cover a wide variety of business process integrations and automating functional areas ranging from sales and marketing, finance and accounting, and supply chain to human capital management, mergers and acquisitions and citizen integrators.

Industry Vertical Specializations provide customers assurance that a partner has experience in a specific industry with an understanding of the core data types and business processes common to that market. Examples include financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods.

SnapLogic is built for hybrid architectures and since being listed in AWS Marketplace in 2020, the company has joined AWS ISV Accelerate Program. SnapLogic has also achieved the AWS Data & Analytics ISV Competency and Amazon Redshift Ready Product service validation. SnapLogic will be present at AWS re:Invent 2022 at booth 428 and will be hosting a TopGolf event on November 29th.

