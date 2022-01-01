Spotlight on Healthcare Collaboration and Innovation at Asia Summit on Global Health and HK International Medical and Healthcare Fair

HONG KONG, Nov 10, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Global healthcare collaboration and innovation are key themes of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC)’s inaugural International Healthcare Week, currently taking place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The week is comprised of two anchor events: the second Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH), co-organised with the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the 13th Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair.

The second Asia Summit on Global Health, co-organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the HKTDC, runs under the theme “Charting a New Course in Healthcare through Collaboration” today and tomorrow. Dr Zsuzsanna Jakab, Deputy Director-General of the World Health Organization Cao Xuetao, Vice-Minister of the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China

The two-day summit kicks off today in hybrid format under the theme of “Charting a New Course in Healthcare through Collaboration”, with the second day going online. The 13th International Medical and Healthcare Fair from 9 to 11 November features more than 300 exhibitors showcasing their latest products and developments and brings together industry professionals, institutions and the research and development community. The two concurrent events are catered towards both the upstream and downstream healthcare industries and together create synergies and opportunities for medical and healthcare industry professionals as well as businesses and investors.

As healthcare and the life sciences grow in importance globally, ASGH has brought together more than 80 speakers, including global business leaders and healthcare investors, science and medical experts, healthcare officials, financial specialists and professional service providers to discuss the latest trends and developments in the healthcare and medical fields. Topics covered include business opportunities and challenges for the global healthcare industry, Asia’s transformational landscape in healthcare, Hong Kong’s strengths in innovation and fundraising for global health as well as how the city facilitates global collaboration through partnerships to tap the opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and beyond.

John Lee, Hong Kong SAR (HKSAR) Chief Executive, spoke at the summit’s opening ceremony this morning, along with Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, Zsuzsanna Jakab, Deputy Director-General of World Health Organization (WHO); and Cao Xuetao, Vice-Minister of the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China. In her welcome remarks, Margaret Fong said: “The pandemic catalysed collaboration. We need to continue this momentum to pave the way to new prospects. These prospects can be found in Asia, the world’s fastest-growing healthcare market. Hong Kong as a global financial, business and investment hub and gateway to Mainland China and Asia markets is the ideal base for international companies to seize new opportunities. It is the place to do business and the perfect location for International Healthcare Week.”

Addressing ASGH participants at the opening session, John Lee said: “Since taking office in July, my team and I have made substantive progress in lifting restrictions, while containing the number of confirmed cases and protecting the healthcare system and our high-risk population. We are working on specific and dedicated plans to ensure major events and economic activities can be held smoothly, to open up Hong Kong – to bring a world of business back to Hong Kong – as quickly, and as safely, as we can. This Summit, as well as last week’s Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit and Fintech Week, are welcome examples.”

Zsuzsanna Jakab added: “As COVID-19 has made clear, health, people’s lives and the broader well-being of society are inextricably linked. Yet, COVID-19 has also exposed glaring global inequities. We have an opportunity, indeed an obligation, to learn from this pandemic and accelerate progress towards ensuring that more people benefit from universal health coverage, are protected from health emergencies and enjoy better health and well-being. The WHO will help countries connect and collaborate so that they can work as one team. We will make the greatest impact by working together.”

Cao Xuetao stated: “The National Health Commission will be actively supporting Hong Kong in three key areas: persevering in its control of the pandemic; strengthening Hong Kong’s medical exchange and integration with the rest of the country; and giving full play to Hong Kong’s healthcare talent and resources, which would allow it to participate in important national initiatives and make greater contributions to the work involved in connecting the country to the world and achieving the health goals of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

Industry leaders share insights on latest healthcare and medical developments

To address the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and help prepare for future healthcare, economic and environmental challenges, this morning’s ASGH plenary session “Charting a New Course in Healthcare through Collaboration” invited heavyweight speakers, including Ulrich Betz, Senior Vice President Innovation at Merck; Ruilin Song, Executive President of the China Pharmaceutical Innovation and Research Development Association; Luhan Yang, Co-Founder and CEO of Qihan Biotechnology; and Alex Zhavoronkov, Founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine. They examined the latest trends in the healthcare and medical sectors and the urgent need for global collaboration to strengthen healthcare cooperation for a sustainable future.

A panel discussion titled “The Next Development in China’s Healthcare Sector” was held on the first day, with Lo Chung-mau, Secretary for Health of the HKSAR, sharing his views on Hong Kong’s role as a strategic conduit connecting Mainland China and the world in the healthcare arena. Additionally, Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR, delivered special remarks, sharing his valuable insights in a session titled “How Innovation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Reshapes Global Healthcare”. Peter Piot joined the summit and shared his expert perspective on how the world deals with healthcare challenges from Ebola to COVID-19. He is European Union (EU) Chief Scientific Adviser Epidemics and Special Adviser to the European Commission President and former Director and Handa Professor of Global Health of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. In addition, the HKTDC and Haitong International published a joint research report on the future of the healthcare industry in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

A plethora of online sessions will be staged tomorrow, covering important topics, such as preparedness for epidemic viruses, health equity, opportunities in the Asia market, the outlook for the biotech industry and medical robotic development. A number of industry leaders and experts have been invited to share their expertise at the summit.

Holistic platform for project owners and potential investors

Following the success of last year’s inaugural ASGH, a series of deal-sourcing and matchmaking sessions are taking place to meet the business matching needs of project owners and investors and generate new business opportunities. The exhibition area at ASGH included more than 180 exhibitors, including health innovation and technology companies, research and development institutions, incubation centres and more.

More than 110 start-ups and projects are on view at the InnoHealth Showcase on-site. Live pitching sessions were organised where start-ups presented their innovations in transforming global healthcare and connected with potential investors and business partners for new business opportunities. Private equity and venture capital investors, family offices and high-net-worth individuals joined one-on-one online-to-offline meetings with project owners from around the world through ASGH Deal Flow Matchmaking. The summit also featured the Business of Healthcare Advisory Zone that provides a full range of advisory services to start-ups.

Meanwhile, the 13th International Medical and Healthcare Fair featured the latest medical technologies and devices, healthcare and beauty products and related solutions and services.

Themed zones showcase latest medical products and solutions

The HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair, co-organised with the Hong Kong Medical and Healthcare Device Industries Association (HKMHDIA), attracted more than 300 exhibitors from Hong Kong and different countries and regions, including seven local universities and pavilions formed by the HKMHDIA, the Hong Kong China Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness and the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. The fair is held in hybrid format under the HKTDC’s new EXHIBITION+ model. The physical show opened yesterday at the HKCEC and runs until 11 November, while exhibitors and buyers across the world can also connect through the smart business-matching platform Click2Match until 18 November.

Under the theme of “Decoding MedTech Trends”, the event features various zones, such as Biotechnology, Hospital Equipment, Rehabilitation and Elderly Care Product and World of Health and Wellness, alongside the Startup Zone. Exhibitors presented a wide array of products that highlight the latest medical trends and market demands, such as the ultrasonic Inofab Spiroclinic Pro – IoT Spirometer; the POD Telemedicine Health Checkup Station and a host of other products. Meanwhile, 24 start-up companies are displaying their accomplishments and solutions in the field of medical technology.

The HKMHDIA MedTech Forum 2022 was held yesterday under the theme “Opportunities in the Greater Bay Area”. Experts and representatives from the Department of Health of the HKSAR, the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, Johnson & Johnson, Konica Minolta and The University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital, among others, discussed topics, such as market opportunities for medical technologies in the GBA and innovative medical technologies. Industry professionals can watch videos of the events through the fair website ( https://bit.ly/3DNBBXy ). Also, seminars and workshops for industry players are being organised during the fair by the Hong Kong Doctors Union, the Golden Age Foundation and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks.

The HKTDC has implemented its new EXHIBITION+ model to run the Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair. EXHIBITION+ comprises four key exhibition elements, including the physical fair, the smart business-matching platform Click2Match, online-to-offline seminars under the Intelligence Hub and the hktdc.com Sourcing platform, extending face-to-face interactions from physical exhibitions to an online smart business-matching platform to help enterprises connect with business partners proactively.

