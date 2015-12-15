SPR Therapeutics Debuts Occipital Nerve Stimulation Data at ASRA 2022

One of six total abstracts accepted highlighting benefits of the SPRINT® PNS System

CLEVELAND, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the 21st Annual American Society of Regional Anesthesia (ASRA) Pain Medicine Meeting in Orlando, SPR Therapeutics is highlighting five new data sets demonstrating significant pain relief for a majority of patients resulting from 60-day PNS treatment using the SPRINT® PNS System. The presentations include results based on the evaluation of SPRINT in targeting chronic pain in the head, neck, shoulder, and lower back areas. Additional preclinical work being presented at ASRA supports the idea that rapid tissue ingrowth may contribute to a lower infection risk for open-coil leads relative to conventional non-coiled leads.

The abstract titled “Real-world evidence of significant pain relief following 60-day stimulation of occipital nerves for the treatment of chronic pain” features data presented for the first time based on anonymized outcomes of patients who opted in to provide information and were treated for headache pain in the occipital region. Data evaluated by lead author and SPR consultant Dr. Samir Sheth of Sutter Health and other industry leaders showed that of the total 44 patients who opted in to provide information, 82 percent (36/44) of patients were responders at the end of treatment with greater than 50 percent pain relief and/or clinically significant improvement in quality of life. The occipital nerves are a common target for interventional management of conditions such as occipital neuralgia, cervicogenic headache, and other head pain indications and SPRINT is the only implantable PNS system that enables on-label stimulation of the occipital nerve for the treatment of chronic pain.

SPR was awarded a President’s Choice selection for “Durability of relief following 60-day percutaneous PNS of the medial branch nerves for chronic axial low back pain” with lead author and SPR consultant Dr. Christopher Gilmore of Carolinas Pain Institute evaluating sustained pain relief for low back pain patients following completion of SPRINT PNS treatment. One-year post-treatment, 77 percent (48/62) of participants reported clinically meaningful improvement in pain intensity, disability, or pain interference.

The company will also be sharing data on the use of PNS to address prevalent, and often debilitating, axial neck pain in “Retrospective review of real-world outcomes following 60-day PNS of the cervical medial branch nerves” which identified 83 percent (25/30) of patients as responders at the end of their SPRINT PNS treatment according to lead author and SPR consultant Dr. Ryan Mattie, Interventional Pain Management Physician Pain Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Sixty-day percutaneous PNS has emerged as a non-destructive treatment that can be used for axial neck pain by targeting efferent fibers in the cervical medial branch nerves to produce comfortable cycling tension in core cervical musculature for pain relief.

Additional abstracts being presented at ASRA include:

“We are excited to join some of the greatest pain management professionals in the world at this important event and share clinical information on the application of the SPRINT PNS Treatment, including new outcome data when utilized in stimulating the occipital and cervical medial branch nerves to treat chronic head and neck pain for patients,” said Josh Boggs, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at SPR Therapeutics.

About the SPRINT® PNS System

The SPRINT® PNS System, by SPR® Therapeutics, marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line™ PNS option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute post-operative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of post-operative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to treat pain in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information.

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally-invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain.

More information can be found at www.SPRTherapeutics.com .

