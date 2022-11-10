Strategy Analytics: Apple Captures 68% Smartphones Revenue Share during 11.11 Online Shopping Festival in China

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to new research from Strategy Analytics, 9.0 million units of smartphones were sold during 11.11 online shopping festival in China this year, down -35% YoY. Apple solidified the leadership at the expense of Chinese brands. Xiaomi and Honor follow and rank in the top three list by volume share.





Peng Peng, Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said, “COVID-related disruptions, consumer fatigue, and economic headwinds made 11.11 lackluster this year in China. We estimated 9.0 million units of smartphones were sold during 11.11 online shopping festival this year, down -35% YoY. While smartphone online retail price grew to 4,089 CNY (US$ 580) this year thanks to the greater mix of higher-priced iPhones, up +10% YoY, the total smartphone online sales revenue still posted -29% annual decline at 36.8 billion CNY (US$ 5.2 billion).”

Linda Sui, Senior Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Apple solidified the leadership during 11.11 festival this year. Apple sold nearly 3.5 million iPhone units, down -27% YoY but still outperformed overall market which went down -35% YoY. We estimate Apple generated the revenue of 25.1 billion CNY (US$ 3.5 billion), with the full retail price of 7,150+ CNY (1000+ USD). Apple ranked top by volume share (39%) and revenue share (68%) at the expenses of Chinese brands. iPhone 14 series and iPhone 13 were on the top selling model list and dominated premier segment. Xiaomi ranked second in both volume share (31%) and revenue share (13%) and dominated entry to mid-tier segment. Redmi 9A and Note 11 were sold well across all major platforms such as JD.com., TMall, Pinduoduo and TikTok.”

Yiwen Wu, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, added, “Honor displaced OPPO (OnePlus) and ranked the top three list by volume. It seized 8% volume share, slightly increased from one year ago. However, it yielded the third place to Huawei on revenue share this year. Huawei enjoyed a much solid retail ASP of 3,800 CNY (US$ 535) and captured 5% revenue share. The company’s brand equity is still something that other Chinese vendors cannot match.”

Peng Peng, Analyst at Strategy Analytics, added, “JD.com remained as the major platform with 45% smartphone volume share during 11.11 festival this year, followed by TMall and Taobao (combined took 34% volume share). Alibaba (TMall and Taobao) as the runner-up has narrowed the gap by cultivating influential KOLs who hosted many livestream shopping events during 11.11. Other livestream platforms such as TikTok and Kuaishou also enjoyed share growth. All industry stakeholders are recommended to track smartphone online channels to closely monitor and evaluate the development of China online market. Meanwhile, we observed gaming phones and foldable phones were gaining popularity among young people this year in China market. We encourage smartphone vendors to actively seek growth in these segments.”

About Strategy Analytics



Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics



Wireless Smartphone Strategies Service: Click Here

Contacts

US: Linda Sui, +1 617 614 0735, [email protected]

European: Peng Peng, +44 1908 423 602, [email protected]

China: Yiwen Wu, +86 156 0180 3216, [email protected]

South Korea: Woody Oh, +82 10 2230 2201, [email protected]