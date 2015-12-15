Switching to Verizon this holiday season, es una gran jugada

Verizon scores yet another goal for customers with a gift for you and a gift to give, on us

What you need to know:

This season Verizon gives you a free 5G phone plus, another great gift like tablet, smartwatch, and earbuds, all on us. 1

Verizon’s new Spanish-language TV commercial featuring Ted Lasso’s Cristo Fernández celebrates the joy of streaming one of soccer’s biggest events, and scoring amazing deals this holiday season.

Verizon will also support Hispanic small businesses with free online Spanish-language curriculum focused on navigating digital transformation.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The holiday season is officially here, and Verizon is spreading some cheer with the help of Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández in a new Spanish-language television commercial that will run during the Latin GRAMMYs.

At Verizon, holidays start early with a gift for you and a gift to give, on us. All on the network America relies on. Verizon te da más this holiday season, like the brand new 5G phone you’ve been wanting with select trade-in and select 5G Unlimited plans, plus, another great gift like a tablet, smartwatch, and earbuds, all on us.1 Service plan required for smartwatches and tablets.

“I am excited to join Verizon in celebrating this holiday season. Me encanta el fútbol and just like fans around the world, I know the importance of having great connectivity, especially now that I can’t wait to see my favorite national teams play the beautiful game, including my México lindo y querido,” said actor Cristo Fernández.

Un Regalo Para Ti y Otro Para Regalar, On Us

We have gifts for all the family, like the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go for your tia who is always hosting parties and loves karaoke. Or the Ultimate Mobile Gaming bundle (for just $99.99) for the gamer in the family.

Check back every day for more awesome gifts, all season long – or sign up to receive deal alerts delivered to your inbox. These unbelievable Black Friday deals are limited time offers and available while supplies last, so hurry into one of our stores or visit us online . You can also get muy buenos descuentos on our most popular accessories:

Free Learning Resources Available to Hispanic-owned Small Businesses

Verizon is leveraging its unique technology and inn/ovation to promote economic empowerment and enable communities to thrive. Later this month, Verizon Small Business Digital Ready , a free online curriculum focused on helping small businesses with digital transformation, will offer new Spanish language content, coaching and networking events and grant opportunities aimed at Hispanic-owned small businesses.

Courses include topics ranging from developing a marketing strategy to building a credit score that will help unlock funding. Verizon Small Business Digital Ready was created with and for small businesses, with a specific focus on helping diverse and under-resourced business owners, and offers personalized learning through courses, mentorship, peer networking, 1:1 expert coaching and incentives. This initiative is part of a Verizon goal to support 1M small businesses by 2030 with the resources to thrive in the digital economy as part of its responsible business plan, Citizen Verizon.

1Phone with select trade-in and select 5G Unlimited plans. Service plan req’d for gift. 5G phone: Up to $999.99 device payment purchase or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req’d on plan), 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plans req’d; or w/upgrade smartphone line on select 5G unlimited plans (excludes 5G Start plan). Less up to $1000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. Watch/Tablet: Up to $249.99 device payment purchase w/new line on eligible plan req’d. Less up to $249.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos; 0% APR. Accessory discount w/phone, watch, or tablet purchase req’d; discount applied as a Virtual Prepaid Mastercard (sent w/in 8 wks.) All promo credits for phone/watch/tablet offers end if eligibility req’s are no longer met.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Ana Ibarra

[email protected]