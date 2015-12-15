Tenaya Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 22,613,307 shares of its common stock and, to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,236,693 shares of its common stock. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering were $75.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Tenaya. All of the shares and pre-funded warrants were sold by Tenaya. Tenaya has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,327,500 shares of its common stock.

Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Chardan acted as co-lead managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3, which was declared effective by the SEC, and the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering which was filed with the SEC. These documents can be accessed for free through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by request from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic cardiovascular disorders as well as for more prevalent heart conditions through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine.

