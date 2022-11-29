Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced that Tenaya management will participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York, NY, from November 29th to December 1st.

Details of Tenaya’s participation are as follows:

Panel Discussion: Heart to Heart with CV Players to Discuss 2023 Outlook

Date: November 29, 2022

Time: 2:30 – 3:25 p.m. ET

Fireside Chat

Date: November 30, 2022

Time: 8:30 – 8:55 a.m. ET

A webcast of the Piper Sandler event will be available by visiting the Investors section of Tenaya’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Tenaya website for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic cardiovascular disorders, as well as for more prevalent heart conditions, through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.