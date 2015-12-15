That’s a Wrap: IMARC Continues to Set the Agenda, as Sydney Confirmed as Host for 2023

Sydney, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 4, 2022) – International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) 2022 has wrapped up in Sydney, with nearly 8000 delegates, from more than 110 countries hearing from over 500 speakers over three massive days.

The marquee event for the Australasian mining and resources sector was the biggest IMARC yet, with record delegates, speakers, exhibitors and sponsors and a 20% bigger footprint.

Now firmly established as a truly global event, IMARC 2022 brought together industry and government leaders from all over the world, advancing and leading the conversations the world needs for a clean energy future.

More than 800 companies across the value chain were represented on the floor of the world-class International Convention Centre, helping set the agenda for mining and driving global conversation on the future of resources.

And IMARC once again confirmed it was the place to do business, with thousands of meetings and tens of millions of dollars in deals done over the three days.

IMARC Managing Director Anita Richards said she was absolutely delighted with the success of this year’s event, following the challenges thrown up by recent global events.

“IMARC 2022 has shown the world that Australia is very much open for business, and that the mining and resources industry is addressing the big challenges and opportunities ahead,” Ms Richards said.

“We are incredibly excited to confirm Sydney will once again be hosting IMARC in 2023, following the success of this year’s event.

“Mining has never been more essential. A decarbonised global economy depends on it, and our vision is for IMARC to be the place where we bring together industry, government, policy makers and community leaders to lead the conversations the world needs for a clean energy future.”

“We are excited to continue facilitating this important conversation about the future of mining right in the heart of Australia’s global city.”

Highlights of IMARC 2022 included:

The largest showcase of the latest mining and resources technology and innovation in world-class exhibition spaces.

Welcome to new IMARC friends, including first-time delegations from Saudi Arabia, India and Indonesia.

Frank and open conversations about the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

Solutions-focused sessions on the global challenges around net zero goals, skills shortage, the relentless drive for safety, automation, cultural heritage and community relations.

A First Nations focus, embracing local cultural heritage, with indigenous leaders.

A spotlight on the next generation, including speakers and panellists representing the future of the industry.

Hundreds of Business to Business meetings.

Speakers and panellists included:

Hon. Madeleine King MP, Minister for Resources, Australian Government

Rt. Hon. Helen Clark, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand & Chair, EITI

HE Bandar bin Ibrahim Khorayef, Minister, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Hon. Paul Toole MP, Deputy Premier & Minister for Regional NSW, NSW Government

Hon. Scott Stewart MP, Minister for Resources, Queensland Government

Tom Koutsanonis MP, Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Energy & Mining, Government of South Australia

HE Khalid Saleh Al-Mudaifer, Vice Minister for Mining Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

HE Mark Glauser, High Commissioner for Canada in Australia, Government of Canada

Florence Drummond, Chief Executive Officer, IWIMRA

Eng. Suliman Bin Khaled Almazroua, Chief Executive Officer, National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP)

James Agar, Vice President BHP

Terry Heymann, Chief Financial Officer, World Gold Council

Mark Robinson, Executive Director, EITI

Wendy Tyrrell, Executive Director, Development Partner Institute

Luarna Dynevor, Chair, Barada Barna Aboriginal Corporation

Kylah Morrison, General Manager – Western Australia & South Australia, METS Ignited

Kalev Ruberg, Chief Innovation Officer and Vice President Future, Teck

Vanessa Torres, Chief Technical Officer, South32

Gavin Wood, Chief Information Officer, Newcrest Mining

Saud Al Mandil, Vice President, Technology, R&D, and Innovation, Ma’aden

Carole Cable, Partner, Brunswick Group & Chair, Women in Mining UK

& Chair, Adrian Beer

Sherry Duhe

Paul McDonald, Victorian Government

Georgina Beattie, NSW Government

