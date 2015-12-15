Vagaro Partners with Certegy to Launch Vagaro Pay Later, a Buy Now, Pay Later Service for More Than 70,000 Beauty, Wellness and Fitness Businesses

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vagaro, the leading comprehensive business management platform for the beauty, wellness, and fitness industries and Certegy, a leading ACH payments and risk management company, today announced their partnership for Vagaro Pay Later, a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service that will allow Vagaro businesses to offer payment installment options to their clients.

The partnership will leverage Vagaro’s existing network of 70,000 businesses and more than 20 million consumers and incorporate Certegy’s white label BNPL solution into Vagaro’s app. Merchants can now choose to opt-in to Vagaro Pay Later and immediately start providing their clients with payment flexibility.

Vagaro Pay Later will allow consumers to pay in interest-free installments over several weeks, while business owners will be paid in full on the following business day, taking on zero risk to their business.

“At Vagaro, we are always looking for ways to help small businesses grow,” said Fred Helou, Founder and CEO of Vagaro. “With the growing popularity of Buy Now, Pay Later services, we saw the perfect opportunity to give our business owners another tool to increase sales and revenue just in time for the busy holiday season.”

Established BNPL industry data shows that businesses who offer this service see a 30% boost in checkout conversions, 41% growth in average order value, and 45% higher purchase frequency, on average.

“We are overjoyed to partner with Vagaro to bring a necessary BNPL service to both business owners and consumers,” said Greg Lipari, VP Strategy & Commercial Development, Certegy. “This is the evolution of BNPL, and it begins with innovations that prioritize small businesses.”

Certegy’s white label Buy Now, Pay Later feature is a safe and easy way to accept multiple payments for a single service or product. As soon as a consumer’s installment plan is submitted, Certegy manages the scheduling, validation, and transfers.

Businesses and consumers on Vagaro will now respectively be able to sell and purchase more luxury services and items such as high-ticket hair extensions, injectable cosmetic treatments, and more with these flexible payment options.

Businesses must have Vagaro Credit Card Processing to activate Vagaro Pay Later.

To learn more about Vagaro Pay Later, click here.

About Vagaro

Vagaro, Inc. is the leading fitness, spa and salon software providing business management and payment processing services, as well as an online marketplace for the beauty, fitness, and wellness industries. Service professionals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia use Vagaro to manage, market and grow their business. Consumers choose Vagaro to search for and book wellness services on any device.

To learn more, visit sales.vagaro.com.

About Certegy

Certegy is a leading provider of payment & risk management technology for retailers and financial institutions across North America. Backed by more than 60 years of experience in payments, Certegy incorporates AI, machine learning and other innovations into its platform to securely serve today’s growing digital payment demand. Our technology allows businesses to expand their payment mix with ACH payments, leveraging our proprietary authorization systems, algorithms, and risk assessment decision-making platform to provide low risk, low cost transactions via mobile, web & point-of-sale. Analyzing up to 15 million transactions per month, Certegy’s platform, suite of products and expertise is trusted by thousands of well-known merchants for digital transaction success.

To learn more, please visit www.certegy.com.

