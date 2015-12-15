Vancouver Small Group HIIT Classes Now Offered By T-Squared Personal Training

A Vancouver-based fitness studio is now offering small-group high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to individuals looking for quick workout sessions.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 20, 2022) – T-Squared Personal Training’s latest offering gives experienced fitness enthusiasts, and beginners alike access to short but effective HIIT sessions, combining the latest in gym technology, bodyweight routines, and science-backed regimens to help them maximize their workout time.

More details can be found at https://www.tsquaredvancouverpersonaltraining.com/about-personal-training-in-vancouver

Whether enrollees are just starting their exercise journey, recovering from an injury, or wanting to try something new to freshen up stale routines, the company offers a versatile and proven system to help clients reach their physical peak in a fun and safe way.

HIIT training increases heart rate with intense activity followed by rest periods, stimulating the body’s metabolic rate and maximizing workout time.

T-Squared offers the personalized approach of one-to-one training but in a small group setting with classes limited to just five people to ensure members get adequate support and attention during sessions.

According to a study by the American Osteopathic Association, group exercise produces better outcomes than individual workouts, impacting positively on participants’ overall quality of life – physically, emotionally, and psychologically – as well as lowering stress levels.

The studio offers unique full-body regimens that activate more muscle groups simultaneously, helping members maximize their workout time. It customizes routines according to an individual’s fitness level to ensure workouts are pitched correctly.

“Our 55-minute full-body workouts strengthen your lungs, heart, and muscles, giving you the mental and physical edge you’ve been missing. Finish with a soak in our heated pool and jacuzzi, and you’ll sleep better than ever,” the company stated on its website.

T-Squared explains that participants can also benefit from the camaraderie of team workouts, improving motivation and accountability for both attendance and effort at the sessions.

The company is led by Troy Tyrell, a certified personal trainer who has trained with a WABDL powerlifting record holder and brings over 20 years of experience in the sports and fitness industry.

In every session, Mr. Tyrell teaches enrollees the importance of correct form, posture, and technique in achieving fitness goals faster and staying injury-free.

For more information, interested participants can visit https://www.tsquaredvancouverpersonaltraining.com/about-personal-training-in-vancouver

