Vincerx Pharma Announces Upcoming Poster Presentations at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced three poster presentations at the upcoming 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2022, being held virtually and in New Orleans, Louisiana from December 10-13, 2022.

Poster Title: VIP943 Is a Novel CD123 Antibody Drug Conjugate with in Vitro and In Vivo Efficacy in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Models Publication Number: 2650 Presenter: Beatrix Stelte-Ludwig, PhD Session Type: In-Person and e-Poster Presentation Session Name: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms: Poster II Session Date and Time: Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 6:00PM CT Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Poster Title: Enitociclib (VIP152/formerly BAY1251152) Is a Selective and Active CDK9 Inhibitor: Preliminary Safety and Early Signs of Efficacy in Patients with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Publication Number: 4256 Presenter: Mazyar Shadman, MD Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center Session Type: In-Person and e-Poster Presentation Session Name: 626. Aggressive Lymphomas: Prospective Therapeutic Trials: Poster III Session Date and Time: Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM CT Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Poster Title: Preclinical Study of Enitociclib, a Selective CDK9 Inhibitor, in Combination with Bortezomib, Lenalidomide, Pomalidomide, or Venetoclax in the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma Publication Number: 4793 Presenter: Andy Son Tran, BSc Session Type: In-Person and e-Poster Presentation Session Name: 802. Chemical Biology and Experimental Therapeutics: Poster III Session Date and Time: Monday, December 12, 2022at 6:00 PM CT Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.vincerx.com once the presentation has concluded.

About Vincerx Pharma, Inc.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Vincerx) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on leveraging its extensive development and oncology expertise to advance new therapies intended to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. Vincerx has assembled a management team of biopharmaceutical experts with extensive experience in building and operating organizations that develop and deliver innovative medicines to patients. Vincerx’s current pipeline is derived from an exclusive license agreement with Bayer and includes a clinical-stage and follow-on small molecule drug program and a preclinical stage modular bioconjugation platform, which includes next-generation antibody-drug conjugates and innovative small molecule drug conjugates. For more information, please visit www.vincerx.com.

