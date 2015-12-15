wellteq Digital Health to Host Investor Webcast on November 16, 2022

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 14, 2022) – wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF), (the “Company” or “wellteq”), is pleased to announce that management will host a webcast investor presentation on Wednesday, November 16th, at 10:00 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. PST).

During the webcast, Scott Montgomery, CEO will provide an update on Wellteq’s announced transaction with Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) (ASX: AHI).

The two businesses post-closing will combine to form a technology company that will strive to provide proactive, personalized healthcare solutions for smartphone users. Scott Montgomery the current CEO of WTEQ will become the new CEO of the combined business post-closing of this transaction.

Shareholders and investors will also have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q & A portal.

To access the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1581196&tp_key=a85b5e1fd8

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available using the same link or on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About Advanced Human Imaging Ltd.

AHI, incorporated under the laws of the Commonwealth of Australia, has developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology that enables users to check, track, and assess their dimensions and body composition using only a smartphone privately and accurately. AHI has expanded its capabilities with the inclusion of Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI), allowing the capture of vital signs. The combination of the proprietary suite delivers a unique risk assessment tool empowering users to check, track and action better health outcomes. Whether a personal journey to better health, understanding the risk associated with physical condition, tracking the changes they are experiencing through training, dieting, or under medical regimes, through early risk identification. The AHI technology delivers this seamlessly, privately, and cost-effectively in only a few minutes. AHI has developed this capability by leveraging the on device computational power of a smartphone to power its Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and patented algorithms, to process these images on secure, enterprise-level infrastructure, delivering an end-to-end experience that is unrivalled in the industry. AHI simplifies the collection of these vital measurements and removes the human error present in traditional methods. To learn more, visit https://www.ahi.tech/.

About wellteq Digital Health Inc.

wellteq, incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada, is a global digital health provider, empowering people to be healthier and happier by coaching lasting behaviour change by delivering a digital health platform to employers and insurance corporate customers, who in turn offer it to their employees and policy holders, respectively. wellteq provides the supportive behavioural change that coaches people through lifestyle improvements. wellteq brings together a team of real people, connected by a shared purpose: to coach the world to better health. To learn more, visit http://www.wellteq.co.

For more information, please contact:

Scott Montgomery, CEO of wellteq Digital Health Inc. at (604) 639-4529.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains information or statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are, but not always, identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

Forward looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Transaction and the proposed Plan of Arrangement and Arrangement Agreement, the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions to closing of the Transaction, the mailing of the Circular in connection with the Meeting and anticipated timing thereof, the anticipated timing of the completion of the Transaction, operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies, and outlook of wellteq, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths, and strategies of wellteq. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management’s assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management’s experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses, and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for wellteq’s products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions. Closing of the acquisition of wellteq by AHI remains subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, the approval by special resolution of the Transaction and the Plan of Arrangement by the shareholders of wellteq at the Meeting and the final approval of the Transaction and the Plan of Arrangement by the Court.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of wellteq as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. wellteq undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

