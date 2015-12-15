White Oak Merchant Partners Supports Syco Entertainment Ltd on First-Of-Its-Kind Securitization of Non-Scripted TV Shows

Transaction securitizes Simon Cowell’s ownership share in the America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent franchises

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–White Oak Merchant Partners, LLC, (“WOMP” or “the firm”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors (“WOGA”), today announced that the firm worked closely with Syco Entertainment Ltd (“Syco”), the media production company of television personality, producer and record executive Simon Cowell, on a $125 million ABS transaction.

The transaction marks the first time a non-scripted TV show has been securitized, introducing a new avenue for media IP owners to monetize their assets and cash flows in the capital markets for reinvestment and strategic purposes.

“It was a privilege to have worked with the team at Syco on this groundbreaking deal from its inception,” said Freddy Boom, Partner & Head of Structured Finance, White Oak Merchant Partners. “We look forward to building on the success of the transaction and continuing this momentum as we work with other similarly situated media companies and IP owners.”

Andre Hakkak, CEO of White Oak Merchant Partners, said, “This innovative transaction is a testament to White Oak’s deep expertise in crafting bespoke asset-backed solutions for our corporate clients and delivering strong value to investors.”

Proceeds of the transaction will be used to fund Syco’s continued expansion.

About White Oak Merchant Partners

White Oak Merchant Partners, LLC (“WOMP”) is a FINRA registered broker-dealer and SIPC member. WOMP places senior secured, second lien, mezzanine and other loans and debt with institutional investors. WOMP is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (“WOGA”) is a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to support small and middle market enterprises at every stage of their lifecycle. WOGA and its financing affiliates optimize capital structure based on available assets and cash flow and provide over twenty lending products to the market that include term, asset-based, and equipment loans. Since its inception in 2007, WOGA and its affiliates have deployed over $10 billion across its product lines, utilizing a hands-on, disciplined investment process that focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns to investors, while establishing long-term partnerships with its borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

Contacts

Spencer Tait



Prosek Partners (on behalf of White Oak Global Advisors)



[email protected]