World Cup Inu (WCI) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 4, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed World Cup Inu (WCI) on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WCI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

World Cup Inu Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/143039_57cb47dab42e5b1e_001full.jpg

As the first World Cup themed token of Ethereum, World Cup Inu (WCI) enables its users to experience the thrill of winning with their favourite teams through its one of a kind web3 betting platform. Its native token WCI has been listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on November 4, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing World Cup Inu

World Cup Inu (WCI) is the first token on Ethereum to support the World Cup, an event loved and adored by billions around the world. As a one of a kind betting portal for web3.0 betting, WCI enables users to experience the thrill and excitement of real-time World Cup betting, allowing them to bet with their friends, families, and thousands of DeFi anons.

In order to make this possible, WCI is developing a web3.0 betting platform called WCI BETS where holders can participate in lotteries and win the pool by betting amongst themselves. It consists of the on-chain and PvP platforms, and features many sports leagues and events bets allowing holders and fans to bet on their favourite team and win with them.

In addition to WCI BETS, WCI also has a data aggregator called WCI SportsWatch where other sports tokens that meet the requirements can apply for listing, and the whole process will be reviewed by a dedicated team. Furthermore, there’s also a WCI NFTs mega 450 ETH jackpot that investors can participate in. WCI holders will be able to mint an NFT for 0.05 ETH. Each country in the World Cup will have a limited number of NFTs based on its odds of winning the World Cup.

Endorsed by pro elite footballers such as Ronaldinho, Arturo Vidal, Dani Alves and many more, WCI takes a unique approach by combining two of the biggest trends, Football and INU, allowing holders/fans to bet on their favourite team and participate in the lottery pool.

About WCI Token

WCI is the native token of the World Cup Inu ecosystem which consists of tons of unique utilities including WCI BETS (On-chain & PvP), SportsWatch and NFT jackpots. Based on ERC-20, WCI has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens. It currently taxes a total of 5% on each buy and sell, of which 4% goes to marketing and platform development, and 1% is automatically added to liquidity.

The WCI token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on November 4, 2022, investors who are interested in the World Cup Inu investment can easily buy and sell WCI token on LBank Exchange right now.

