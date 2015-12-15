XL Axiata Successfully Implements and Deploys Amdocs Cloud-Native Software to Enhance its Digital Customer Experience for over 25 Million Subscribers

Amdocs solutions provide XL Axiata with the business agility to quickly launch new services and deliver an omnichannel experience for its customers across all lines of business

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the successful implementation and deployment of a multi-year digital transformation project at XL Axiata, one of Indonesia’s leading communications service providers. This project, involving the migration of over 25 million of XL’s subscribers, enables XL to quickly launch new innovative digital services, deliver convergent offerings and provide an enhanced customer experience as well as support XL’s significant scale and performance needs.

As part of the deal, Amdocs modernized, automated and digitized XL Axiata’s operations for the postpaid and prepaid mobile consumers, with solutions from the cloud-native Amdocs Commerce and Care suite. Furthermore, Amdocs consolidated multiple service monetization systems for XL’s enterprise and fixed-line customers, providing a single convergent solution for all lines of business, enabling efficient delivery of services and optimized IT spends.

Yessie D Yosetya, Director & Chief Strategic Transformation Officer at XL Axiata said: “As we drive growth and transform our business, it’s imperative to meet the evolving needs of our customers and give them the latest innovative digital services. This major project with Amdocs provides us with significant IT agility and flexibility to adapt to changing business needs while also ensuring faster time to market.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs said: “Service providers worldwide are transforming their offerings for the end user as they move to cloud-native platforms, driving innovation, revenue opportunities and experiences. With our platforms and services, we look forward to accelerating XL’s digital journey with more personalized, contextualized, and differentiated offerings.”

