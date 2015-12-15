XORTX Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (“XORTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRTX | TSXV: XRTX | Frankfurt: ANU), a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, has received notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Listing Qualifications Department that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2) since the closing bid price for the Company’s common shares listed on Nasdaq was below US$1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2) requires the shares to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that failure to meet such a requirement exists when the bid price of the shares is below US$1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days.

These notifications do not impact the Company’s listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market at this time. In accordance with Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of notification to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, during which time the shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If at any time before the 180 calendar day period, the bid price of the shares closes at or above US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written notification that the Company has achieved compliance with the minimum bid price requirement and will consider such deficiency matters closed.

The Company is also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the notification letter does not affect the Company’s compliance status with such listing.

The Company intends to evaluate all available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2).

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX is a pharmaceutical company with two clinically advanced products in development: 1) our lead, XRx-008 program for ADPKD; and 2) our secondary program in XRx-101 for acute kidney and other acute organ injury associated with Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection. In addition, XRx-225 is a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy. XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease or inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future health of patients. Additional information on XORTX is available at www.xortx.com.

