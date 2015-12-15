Yield10 Bioscience Begins Winter 2022/2023 Field Test and Seed Production Program

-Advancing development of herbicide tolerant Camelina-

-Building commercial seed inventory available to growers in 2023 and beyond-

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN) (“Yield10” or the “Company”), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that the Company has begun its winter 2022/2023 field test and seed production program for Camelina at sites in the United States, Canada, Argentina and Chile.

Program Highlights

Yield10’s winter 2022/2023 field test program, which is being conducted at more than 20 sites, is intended to evaluate several varieties of elite Camelina by collecting data on agronomical performance, seed yield, oil content, and herbicide tolerance, where applicable.

Herbicide Tolerance: Yield10 is conducting contra-season field tests of candidate herbicide tolerance traits in Camelina. Building on encouraging, initial results generated in spring 2022, Yield10 is advancing the development of spring Camelina with tolerance to over-the-top herbicide used for broadleaf weed control. Yield10 has selected potential commercial events of Camelina lines displaying herbicide tolerance and will evaluate field performance and conduct seed scale-up activities for producing seed for larger field tests planned for spring 2023.

Agronomy Trials: Yield10 will conduct agronomy trials of winter Camelina varieties as part of a program to develop standardized protocols to achieve the best germination, stand establishment and yields. As part of this program, the Company is evaluating the winter hardiness of its Camelina varieties WDH2 and WDH3 as compared to winter wheat in various geographies.

Commercial Seed Production: Yield10 has contracted with growers to plant Camelina varieties E3902 (spring, high oil), WDH3 (winter, early maturing) and WDH2 (winter, cold tolerant) to produce commercial seed. This activity is intended to increase commercial inventory of Camelina seed available for growers’ contracts for future planting of Camelina used to produce low-carbon intensity feedstock oil for the biofuel market and high-protein meal for the animal feed market.

Demonstration Fields: As part of its market development efforts, Yield10 has planted winter Camelina in fields suitable for hosting grower events in 2023.

“Our goal is to develop industry-leading, high-performing elite winter and spring Camelina varieties that offer the grower new opportunities for crop diversification as well as important sustainability benefits,” said Kristi Snell, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Yield10 Bioscience. “Our field tests, which are designed to evaluate herbicide tolerance in Camelina, and our related seed scale-up activities are key elements of our winter 2022-2023 field program.”

“Our commercial seed production activities currently underway in the U.S. and Canada are expected to provide us with winter Camelina seed inventory to enable ramping up grower engagement and securing grower contracts in 2023 and beyond,” said Darren Greenfield, Senior Director, Seed Operations of Yield10 Oilseeds. “Over the last several months, we have also secured contra-season seed production capabilities in Chile for production of spring Camelina. Availability of this seed is intended to support planting in spring 2023.”

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the “Trait Factory”, to develop improved Camelina varieties for the production of proprietary seed products, and to discover high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina to produce biofuel feedstock oils, PHA bioplastics and omega-3 (DHA+EPA) oils and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com, or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

(YTEN-G)

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical, including, without limitation, the Company’s plans, expectations and intended results from the 2022/2023 field test program; the Company’s intention to produce commercial inventory of Camelina seed; the Company’s goals related to the development of Camelina varieties; and the Company’s expectations related to ramping up grower engagement and securing grower contracts, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the risks and uncertainties detailed in Yield10 Bioscience’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Yield10 assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the matters described herein.

Contacts:

Yield10 Bioscience:

Lynne H. Brum, (617) 682-4693, [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Bret Shapiro, (561) 479-8566, [email protected]

Managing Director, CORE IR

Media Inquiries:

Eric Fischgrund, [email protected]

FischTank PR