Agenus to Present Botensilimab Data at Late-Breaking Oral Session at ASCO-GI

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of therapeutics designed to activate the immune response to cancers and infections, today announced the Company will present expanded data on botensilimab in combination with balstilimab at the American Society of Clinical Oncology – Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO-GI), to be held January 19-21, 2023, in San Francisco, CA.

Expanded data from the microsatellite stable colorectal (MSS-CRC) expansion cohort of the Phase 1 study of botensilimab (a multifunctional Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4) in combination with balstilimab (anti-PD-1) in cold (immunotherapy-resistant) tumors, will be presented at a late-breaking oral session on January 21, 2023, at 10:00am ET.

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: Results from a phase 1a/1b study of botensilimab (BOT), a novel innate/adaptive immune activator, plus balstilimab (BAL; anti-PD-1 antibody) in metastatic heavily pretreated microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC) (NCT03860272)

Abstract Number: LBA8

Presenting Author: Anthony El-Khoueiry, MD, Phase I Program Director at the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Keck Medicine of USC

Details: Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10:00am ET

Complete abstracts will be released on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 5:00pm ET. Data presented at the conference will be available to view in the Publications section of the Agenus website (https://agenusbio.com/publications) following the ASCO-GI Meeting.

