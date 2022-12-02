Aliver Introduces Its Sefudun Hand Warmer for the 2022 Christmas Season

Summary: Aliver has established itself as an online beauty store. The company recently launched its new Sefundun Hand Warmers in time for Christmas.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – December 8, 2022) – In the latest development, ALIVER introduced a new range of Sefudun hand warmers. As winter is approaching and winter sports season is here, online beauty store ALIVER has made its newly launched product available in packs of ten pairs.

The Sefudun Hand Warmers are air-activated warmers made of natural materials and can be easily popped into gloves or pockets for cozy and comfortable outdoor adventures. The warmers can be used for winter sports enthusiasts, soccer moms spectating kids’ games, dog walkers, people suffering from poor circulation, or anyone spending quality time outside this winter. The online beauty store ALIVER has made its newly launched product available in packs of ten pairs for the approaching winter sports season.

Aliver’s newly launched Sefudun Hand Warmer is an exclusive multipurpose portable Hand Warmer pack. It is designed for professional athletes, outdoor sporting enthusiasts, spectators, skiers, and outdoor workers. It is suitable for anyone wanting warmth during outdoor activities.

Aliver facilitates its users with convenient, portable, and easy-to-carry beauty health care products. Their advanced and particularly designed hand warmers are odorless and environmentally safe. It provides a constant heat source that warms and comforts in cold conditions for up to 10 hours.

Commenting on the release of the Sefudun range, ALIVER Founder and CEO, Alive says,

“At ALIVER, we’re committed to providing salon-quality cosmetics and beauty products for home use.”

She further added,

“I’m excited that ALIVER is now stocking the Sefudun hand warmers. Aliver Beauty Store focuses on the importance of hand warmers and cold-weather gear.”

The Sefudun hand warmers are now available on Aliver.com. They gently heat up when exposed to the air, and their 11 cm by 16cm dimensions mean they are the perfect size to fit inside winter gloves or to pop in pockets.

Consequently, the product comprises of iron, water, vermiculite, charcoal, polymer, and salt. The founders advise its user to read all instructions and warnings carefully before use. All the directions are readily available on its website and package. It is imperative to note that consumers must not allow sachet contents to get into contact with their eyes or mouth or on their skin. In any such case, the user must contact the doctor immediately.

About ALIVER:

ALIVER was founded in 2016 by Alive, who inherited a passion for beauty from her mother. Struggling to find manicure appointments to fit her schedule, Alive set up ALIVER to make salon-quality beauty products available for home use at affordable prices. Since its launch, ALIVER has grown from offering nail care to a full range of salon-inspired treatments, including hair care, skincare, men’s beauty, makeup, and more. Follow ALIVER on social media at @AliverBeauty on TikTok and Instagram.

Potential users can view the entire range on www.aliver.com.

