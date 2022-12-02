Alvotech and STADA Broaden Access to Hukyndra® adalimumab biosimilar in Europe

Hukyndra® (adalimumab) launches in Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Latvia, Romania, and Slovenia, increasing availability of high-concentration, citrate-free adalimumab in Europe

Follows initial introduction of Hukyndra in nine countries: Austria, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Lithuania, Slovakia, Sweden, and Switzerland

Adalimumab is first product launched through an exclusive strategic partnership announced by Alvotech and STADA in November 2019 covering biosimilar candidates across immunology, oncology, and ophthalmology indications

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and BAD VILBEL, Germany, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) and STADA are contributing to the availability of high-quality biologic treatments in Europe by rolling out their Hukyndra high-concentration, low-volume, citrate-free formulation of adalimumab in several European countries.

Through a strategic partnership, Alvotech is supplying to STADA Hukyndra (adalimumab) autoinjectors and pre-filled syringes with drug product and drug substance manufactured in its vertically integrated European facility in Reykjavik, Iceland. Following initial launches since June 2022, STADA is now marketing Hukyndra through its local subsidiaries in Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Latvia, Romania, and Slovenia. STADA is supporting adalimumab launches in individual national markets through tailored educational materials and dedicated patient-support programs.

“Significant unmet needs for access to biologic treatments for autoimmune conditions, including adalimumab, exist for patients across Europe,” stated Bryan Kim, Head of Global Specialty Care, EVP, at STADA. “Launching Hukyndra in further European is evidence of our commitment to broadening patient access to critical therapies. We look forward to working with Alvotech to make high-quality biosimilars available to patients and their caregivers.”

Anil Okay, Chief Commercial Officer of Alvotech, remarked: “We are very pleased with the reception of Hukyndra in the European market, and believe the patient-friendly autoinjector design we have introduced supports commercial success. The partnership with STADA continues to broaden access to cost-effective biologics across Europe in line with our shared vision.”

In November 2019, STADA and Alvotech announced an exclusive partnership agreement covering biosimilar candidates across immunology, oncology and ophthalmology indications. Alvotech is primarily responsible for development and manufacturing, while STADA is responsible for commercialization.

In November 2021, STADA received a marketing authorization from the European Commission for Hukyndra, a high-concentration adalimumab, in the 27 EU member states, plus Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway. The biosimilar has also been approved in Switzerland and the UK.

About Hukyndra (adalimumab)

Hukyndra is a monoclonal antibody and a biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab) that inhibits tumor necrosis factor. Hukyndra has been approved in the EU, Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein, the UK, Switzerland; the same biosimilar is approved in Canada as Simlandi™ and Australia as Ciptunec™/ Ardalicip™. Dossiers are under review in multiple countries, including in the United States.

About STADA Arzneimittel AG

STADA Arzneimittel AG is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. The company focuses on a three-pillar strategy consisting of generics, specialty pharma and non-prescription consumer healthcare products. Worldwide, STADA Arzneimittel AG sells its products in approximately 120 countries. In financial year 2021, STADA achieved group sales of EUR 3,249.5 million and reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 776.5 million. As of 31 December 2021, STADA employed 12,520 people worldwide.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech’s current pipeline contains eight biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com . None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

