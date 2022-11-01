AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Hannover Rück SE and Its Main Subsidiaries

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#insurance—AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of Hannover Rück SE (Hannover Re) (Germany) and its main subsidiaries. AM Best has also affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) on the debt instruments issued by Hannover Re and by Hannover Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. (Luxembourg), and guaranteed by Hannover Re. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. See below for a detailed listing of all companies and ratings.

These ratings reflect Hannover Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, very favourable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management.

Hannover Re’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation that exceeds the level required to support the strongest assessment, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). AM Best expects the group’s risk-adjusted capitalisation to remain at the strongest level, supported by effective capital management, as well as sustainable strong organic capital generation from its diversified earnings profile. The group’s robust asset-liability and liquidity management capabilities are expected to help it withstand current external headwinds associated with financial market volatility and uncertain macroeconomic prospects. The balance sheet strength assessment also reflects Hannover Re’s prudent reserving practices and its low-risk asset portfolio. The group’s comprehensive retrocession cover, which utilises a combination of traditional and collateralised alternative solutions, is pivotal in limiting capital volatility. In addition, the group has relatively low financial leverage and benefits from excellent financial flexibility.

The group’s operating performance is strong, demonstrated by a 5-year weighted average return-on-equity (ROE) ratio of 10.9% and a non-life combined ratio of 99.1% (2017-2021), as calculated by AM Best. Additionally, the group’s resilient investment income provides a substantial source of overall earnings. At the end of the third quarter of 2022, Hannover Re reported an ROE of 11.5%, which was supported by the strong underlying performance in its life and health segment. The group’s non-life book was impacted by an increased large loss burden in the first nine months of 2022, with a reported combined ratio of 99.2% (same period 2021: 97.9%). AM Best expects the company’s underwriting performance to remain strong over the cycle, supported by moderate net catastrophe exposure, stringent underwriting discipline and effective expense management.

As the third largest global reinsurer, as ranked by AM Best, Hannover Re benefits from its leading position in the global property/casualty (P/C) and life reinsurance markets, which is underpinned by its established brand and excellent diversification by product mix and geography. Hannover Re’s long-standing good relationships with stakeholders and efficient infrastructure leaves it well-positioned to benefit from improved P/C reinsurance market conditions.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICR of “aa” (Superior) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for Hannover Rück SE and the following subsidiaries:

E+S Rückversicherung AG

Glencar Insurance Company

Hannover Re (Bermuda) Ltd.

Hannover Re (Ireland) Designated Activity Company

Hannover Life Reassurance Company of America

Hannover Life Reassurance Company of America (Bermuda) Ltd.

In addition, the following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with a stable outlook:

Hannover Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. — (guaranteed by Hannover Rück SE)



— “aa-” (Superior) on the EUR 500 million 5.00% subordinated fixed to floating rate bond, due June 2043.



Hannover Rück SE—



— “a+” (Excellent) on the EUR 500 million 3.375% undated junior subordinated fixed to floating rate bond.

