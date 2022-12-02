Amarin Announces VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Receives Regulatory Approval in Switzerland

— Amarin Continuing Process for Obtaining National Pricing and Reimbursement in Switzerland in the Course of 2023 —

— Swissmedic Approval Underpins Company’s Presence and Expansion in Switzerland as its Regional Commercial Hub for Europe —

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that Switzerland’s Swissmedic has granted approval to VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl). Swissmedic approved VAZKEPA to reduce risk of cardiovascular events in adult statin-treated patients at high cardiovascular risk with elevated triglycerides (≥ 150 mg/dL [≥ 1.7 mmol/L]) and established cardiovascular disease, or diabetes and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor1.

In parallel with the regulatory submission, Amarin had already initiated the process for obtaining national pricing and reimbursement in Switzerland, which is expected to conclude in the course of 2023.

According to the European Heart Network, the burden of cardiovascular disease (CVD) is greater than that of any other disease and the leading cause of death in Europe and in the world. 60 million people are living with CVD in the EU, with 13 million new cases of CVD each year2. Also in Switzerland, cardiovascular diseases are the most common cause of death – and the third most common cause of hospitalization – in the country3.

“This latest regulatory approval of VAZKEPA in Switzerland not only underscores the urgent need for proven therapies to help address residual cardiovascular risk for patients globally, it is also another example of an international health authority recognizing the value of our robust scientific evidence and innovative treatment to meet this need,” said Steven Ketchum, PhD., President, Research & Development and Chief Scientific Officer, Amarin.

The approval in Switzerland marks the sixth approval for the VASCEPA/VAZKEPA franchise within 2022. The approval also underpins the importance of Switzerland for Amarin’s European operations, having established its European Regional Hub in Zug, Switzerland in 2021. Today, the Company’s Zug office is the home to over 30 employees covering both local Swiss commercial and medical roles as well as global and regional roles providing support for the European teams.

Laurent Abuaf, SVP and President Amarin Europe: “Today’s regulatory approval of VAZEKPA in Switzerland is an important step as we seek national pricing and reimbursement and consider building out our local Swiss operations in support of a commercial launch in 2023. Switzerland is one of the most reputable and innovative biotech hubs in the world, with over 1,000 biotech and leading healthcare companies being based here. This provides companies such as Amarin with access to a tremendous talent pool that we are leveraging today in our regional hub to enable launch acceleration across Europe.”

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our foundation in scientific research to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.

About VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Capsules

VAZKEPA capsules are the first prescription treatment comprised solely of the active ingredient, icosapent ethyl, a highly purified form of eicosapentaenoic acid. Since launch, icosapent ethyl has been prescribed over 18 million times. In addition to the United States, icosapent ethyl is approved and sold in Canada, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates under the brand name VASCEPA. In March 2021, marketing authorization was granted to icosapent ethyl in the European Union under the brand name VAZKEPA to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in adult statin-treated patients at high cardiovascular risk with elevated triglycerides (≥ 150 mg/dL [≥ 1.7 mmol/L]) and established cardiovascular disease or diabetes and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor4. In April 2021 marketing authorization for VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) was granted in Great Britain (applying to England, Scotland and Wales). VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) is currently approved and sold in Europe in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Austria and the UK.

EU Product Information

VAZKEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) 998 MG SOFT CAPSULES

This medicine is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow quick identification of new safety information. Healthcare professionals are asked to report any suspected adverse reactions.

Indication: Vazkepa is indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in adult statin-treated patients at high cardiovascular risk with elevated triglycerides (≥150 mg/dL; ≥ 1.7 mmol/L) and either: established cardiovascular disease, or diabetes and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor.

Further information about the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) for VAZKEPA® in Europe, can be found here.

Globally, prescribing information varies; please refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

