Appomattox Appoints Caroline Lovelace Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Appomattox—Appomattox Advisory, Inc. (“Appomattox”), a New York based Outsourced Chief Investment Officer [“OCIO”] firm founded in 2005, announced the appointment of Caroline Lovelace as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Following her two decades of experience managing multi-asset/multi-manager private equity and other alternative portfolios, Caroline Lovelace joins Appomattox’s investment committee and serves as COO, implementing the firm’s management policies and overseeing operations.

“Caroline Lovelace is an excellent addition to the Appomattox leadership team, enhancing our core capabilities with her expertise in private equity and private credit, diverse managers and ESG/Impact investing,” commented Susan Webb, Appomattox Founder and Chief Investment Officer.

“I am very excited by the opportunities at Appomattox, a longstanding entrepreneurial woman-led OCIO, and particularly my role as a member of the investment committee in customizing multi-asset portfolios for institutional investors,” noted Caroline Lovelace, Chief Operating Officer.

Caroline Lovelace, Chief Operating Officer, brings over 20 years’ experience investing in alternative investments, including hedge funds and private equity. Prior to joining Appomattox, Caroline was Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Rose Hill Park Alternative Asset Managers, which she founded. She was previously a founding partner of Pine Street Alternative Asset Management, serving as co-portfolio manager responsible for emerging hedge funds, and managing day-to-day operations. Caroline serves in an advisory role on behalf of multiple organizations, focused on climate change, ESG, DEI and impact investing. She holds a BA (Economics) from Harvard University and an MBA (Finance) from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Caroline Lovelace: headshot available to download

Appomattox Advisory, Inc. (“Appomattox”), a New York-based SEC-registered investment firm founded in 2005, manages global multi-asset resilient portfolios, providing comprehensive OCIO services for institutional investors, primarily endowments and foundations. Reflecting its emphasis on DEI and ESG principles, Appomattox has developed specialized mandate expertise across Emerging and Diverse Fund Managers, ESG Investing and Opportunistic Credit. The firm has earned awards including Institutional Investor’s ‘Outsourced CIO of the Year’ in 2016, ‘Finalist’ in 2017 and 2019. Appomattox is proud of its majority woman-owned and conflict-free structure, alignment of values and highly experienced leadership team. More information: https://appomattoxadvisory.com

