Benetic® Hits the $10b Mark

Benetic® crosses $10b in proposals and benchmarks

JACKSON, Wyo., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benetic, a digitally powered online marketplace for retirement plan advisors and service providers, is excited to announce it has surpassed the $10 billion mark in requests for quotes, proposals, and benchmarks.

Since 2020 Benetic’s revolutionary technology solution has brought together hundreds of advisors, record keepers, asset managers, and other retirement plan service providers in one place: Benetic’s vendor-neutral platform. In doing so, Benetic has introduced a whole new level of efficiency into the advisor-led retirement plan life cycle – including RFPs, negotiations for services, pricing discussions, and changes in service providers and investments. We thank all of our partners and advisors who have enabled our success.

“Benetic has reached a major milestone, helping advisors serve over $10 billion of retirement plan assets. By leveraging Benetic’s RFP and RFQ services, advisors can efficiently consider more plan providers and find the package of services best suited to each plan’s unique needs. This achievement was made possible by several years of hard work by the team at Benetic, of whom I’m extremely proud and grateful,” says Ray Conley, CEO.

About Benetic

Benetic is a technology-powered solution that brings record keepers, asset managers, and other plan service providers together in one place to help advisors and consultants generate the best plan options quickly and cost effectively. Benetic’s marketplace features over 40 recordkeepers and numerous other plan service providers. Benetic can integrate issuing and evaluating RFPs and RFIs, plan benchmarking, custom fund scoring, and other features.

Created by retirement industry experts and built by leading Silicon Valley engineers, the Benetic platform is the last tool an advisor will ever need to build a retirement plan solution. Benetic’s team brings decades of experience across a wide range of retirement industry service providers to bear in helping our partners better grow and manage their client portfolios.



