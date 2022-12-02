BioCorRx Partners with Government Plus to Expand its Beat Addiction Recovery Program in the United States

ANAHEIM, CA, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of innovative treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders, today announced that it has partnered with Government Plus LLC, a leading provider of private sector healthcare to veterans, to nationally expand its Beat Addiction Recovery Program.

Ed LeTourneau, CEO of Government Plus, stated, “At Government Plus, our mission is to bring new innovations to the market with a focus on eliminating addictions and other life controlling mental health issues while serving our nation’s veterans and active-duty service members. After many months of exploration, we are proud to announce that we have selected BioCorRx as our exclusive addiction treatment partner for our veteran clients. After many years of studying the treatment options routinely utilized in the substance abuse industry and the poor track record with negative outcomes, Government Plus sought better treatment methods that use a more modern approach. BioCorRx has demonstrated to us that they’re a leader in groundbreaking advancements in the effective use of naltrexone and the Beat Addiction Recovery Program. We are excited about joining forces and being able to offer the effective Beat Addiction Recovery Program with game changing positive outcomes that will keep us on our growth trajectory for years to come. We believe our partnership will truly save lives for generations.”

Lourdes Felix, CEO, CFO and Director of BioCorRx Inc., commented, “We are very excited to partner with Government Plus. The entrepreneurs that founded Government Plus have strong backgrounds in business operations as well as solid relationships and experience in government contracting. We are aligned with their goal of providing the best possible treatment solutions for veterans and we look forward to expanding our Beat Addiction Recovery Program nationally.”

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx’s proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com .

BioCorRx Inc.

[email protected]

714-462-4880

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212- 671-1020 x304

[email protected]

Media Contact

PhillComm Global

[email protected]

704-942-1557