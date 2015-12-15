Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, Inc. Develops a Pre-Conviction Program Called Pathway to Recovery

Summary: Blueprint for Addiction Recovery, Inc. is a behavioral health treatment center. Recently, the organization has launched a post-arrest, pre-conviction program for drug abusers known as “Pathway to Recovery.”

Lancaster, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – December 23, 2022) – Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, Inc. is an innovative behavioral health treatment center that focuses on the entire spectrum of treatment and is led by CEO Christopher Dreisbach. Blueprints have spearheaded several specialty programs to assist in the treatment and offer resources to the community. These programs are located in Lancaster County, PA, but Dreisbach hopes their burgeoning success will allow them to spread to surrounding areas and beyond.

Pathways to Recovery is a newly launched post-arrest, pre-conviction program that allows Magisterial District Judges (MDJs) to divert individuals into treatment and away from the criminal justice system. The program was founded in partnership with Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams. If participating individuals complete the program, they will avoid incarceration and a future criminal record. Participants in Pathways to Recovery work directly with Certified Recovery Specialists (CRSs) throughout the process.

Each participant completes an assessment which will allow them to be placed in the appropriate treatment level. With proper treatment and individualized programming, participants receive the medical treatment they need, reduce the chance of recidivism, and help them regain control of their lives. Treatment recommendations are made in cooperation with several treatment facilities, which could include options through Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, such as the partial hospitalization program (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), and Outpatient Program (OP).

Pathways to Recovery builds off the diversionary principles established by SecondChancePA. SecondChancePA was established in 2018 by Dreisbach and Blueprints for Addiction Recovery in partnership with twenty-four Lancaster County police departments. The program gives officers additional resources while allowing individuals to get into treatment and diverts away from the burdensome criminal justice system.

Furthermore, Certified Recovery Specialists are on call twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, and will be on the scene within one hour. The CRS will help the individual find a bed in an appropriate treatment facility immediately at the individual’s point of crisis. Depending on the potential charges, the individual can often avoid any recourse in the criminal justice system and be enrolled in the appropriate and necessary medical treatment.

Dreisbach and Blueprints for Addiction Recovery have partnered with Lancaster County BHDS to create Gateways. Gateways partners Certified Peer Specialists (CPS) with the team at BHDS to assist in mental health-related emergencies. Through Pathways to Recovery and the other programs, Blueprints for Addiction Recovery and their partners hope to strengthen the community and allow all individuals to live satisfying and fulfilling lives.

