CallMiner Selects DecisionLink to Scale Conversations Around Business Outcomes Pre- and Post-Sale

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CustomerValueManagement—DecisionLink, the leading provider of Customer Value Management (CVM) solutions that simplify and automate customer value conversations at all stages of the customer journey, announced today that CallMiner has selected DecisionLink to scale conversations around business outcomes across its organization. DecisionLink will help CallMiner scale the delivery of business cases pre-sale and track value achievement post-sale to delight and establish customers for life.

“CallMiner has always focused on delivering compelling business value and ROI to our customers. Our decision to leverage ValueCloud® ensures that we’re able to scale that capability in our rapidly expanding footprint of sophisticated enterprise customers worldwide,” said Paul Bernard, President and CEO of CallMiner. “We are excited to add ValueCloud into our go to market motions as we help our customers improve their customer experience, strengthen brand loyalty, increase operational efficiency, ultimately driving business transformation and growth.”

With the help of DecisionLink ValueCloud, CallMiner will be able to scale its sales and customer success teams’ productivity and elevate reach within customer organizations by continuing to focus conversations on business outcomes.

“CallMiner’s conversation intelligence platform has transformed relationships between companies and their customers in many of the world’s leading organizations,” said Tim Page, CEO of DecisionLink. “At DecisionLink, we are focused on connecting the dots between an investment and the business outcomes that it generates. We look forward to working with such a forward-thinking company like CallMiner and partnering to ensure their success – and the success of their customers.”

CallMiner is the global leader in conversation intelligence to drive business performance improvement. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, CallMiner delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform to analyze omnichannel customer interactions at scale, allowing organizations to interpret sentiment and identify patterns to reveal deep understanding from every conversation. By connecting the dots between insights and action, CallMiner enables companies to identify areas of opportunity to drive business improvement, growth and transformational change more effectively than ever before. CallMiner is trusted by the world’s leading organizations across retail, financial services, healthcare and insurance, travel and hospitality, and more.

DecisionLink’s ValueCloud is the world’s leading, secure, SaaS-based, customer value management platform that simplifies and automates business value conversations at any point in the customer journey. ValueCloud’s self-service, AI-enabled computational engine transforms customer value into strategic, actionable assets, empowering sellers, marketers, and customer success professionals to elevate tactical conversations about feature, function, and price, into outcome-based discussions of business value in a few clicks. The ability to do this at scale and at any point in the customer journey ensures customers for life and ultimately profitable growth. For more information, please visit www.decisionlink.com, call 800.670.8301, or engage with us on social media.

