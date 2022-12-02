CareXM Completes CardioComm Solutions ECG Technology Integration for Full Service Remote ECG Patient Monitoring

Collaboration to Add Comprehensive Arrhythmia Monitoring Services Under CareXM’s TouchPointCare Telemedicine Platform

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 15, 2022) – CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) (“CardioComm” or the “Company“), a global provider of consumer heart monitoring and electrocardiogram (“ECG“) device and software solutions, confirms a technology integration agreement with Utah-based CareXM LLC. (“CareXM”), a provider of virtual care and patient engagement solutions for healthcare providers. Under the agreement CareXM has integrated ECG monitoring capabilities through their TouchPointCare telemedicine platform.

CareXM has incorporated CardioComm’s ECG viewer as an embedded technology in their TouchPointCare platform to enable patients and physician clients to view ECGs while recording and to replay ECGs prior to being uploaded for ECG reporting. Uploaded recordings will be processed by CardioComm’s SMART Monitoring ECG service and securely transmitted in near real-time to the CareXM TouchPointCare platform where ECG reporting and patient care needs will be managed. Under the current deployment, patients will utilize the HeartCheck™ CardiBeat to collect their ECGs under prescribed patient care protocols. CareXM and CardioComm are examining the addition of 12 lead, Holter and arrhythmia/event monitoring devices and expanding the capabilities of the TouchPoinCare platform to offer comprehensive outpatient and ambulatory ECG monitoring. Sales and marketing of the ECG enabled TouchPointCare platform will be undertaken exclusively by CareXM. CardioComm will see revenue from the sales of the HeartCheck™ CardiBeat ECG devices as well as from ECG service and triaging fees.

Through the addition of the GEMS™ technology, the TouchPointCare platform will be capable of recognizing multiple ECG devices with up to 12 leads of ECG recording and provide customers with more options in choosing a device of their preference. The HeartCheck™ CardiBeat will be the recommended device for self-directed and prescribed remote arrhythmia monitoring and all recorded ECGs will be passed through CardioComm’s SMART Monitoring ECG service. The option for ECG triaging services to confirm the presence or absence of an arrhythmia will be activated for any CareXM clients requesting the service. “We are excited to advance our partnership with CardioComm,” said Si Luo, CEO of CareXM, “with their advanced capabilities in heart monitoring and CareXM’s unique services-enabled next-gen RPM platform, we can keep putting home care patients and their caregivers at the center of our focus by proactively anticipating a variety of care needs.”

CareXM’s patient engagement platform and virtual care offerings, including clinical nurse triage, are used by home health and hospice providers, physician practices, hospitals, and many other care providers across the United States. All services are HIPAA-compliant, available 24/7, and can be integrated with providers’ existing electronic medical record and scheduling platforms. The addition of ECG monitoring technologies into the remote patient monitoring and health care platform follows CareXM’s 2021 acquisition of TouchPointCare and CareXM’s partnership in 2020 with private equity firm DW Healthcare Partners.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions’ patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485:2016 MDSAP certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

About CareXM LLC

CareXM is HIPAA compliant provider of virtual care and patient engagement solutions for post-acute and nonacute healthcare providers. CareXM’s specialized service offerings include turnkey, remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology and care management services solutions that support varying healthcare facilities including home health and hospice, doctor and dental offices, and hospitals. CareXM is staffed with clinical nurses and non-clinical healthcare professionals who are trained to help remotely manage patients through appointment scheduling and medical answering services, 24/7 nurse and telephone triage support, administrative office solution, secure instant messaging and physician paging for urgent care issues. The CareXM platforms automatically connect patients directly to healthcare professionals through proprietary virtual healthcare technology tools that is used to help health organizations to move to a proactive and patient centric model to help improve patient care response times, reduce staff burden, and prevent unnecessary patient hospital visits.

