Celebrity Coin v2 (CCV2) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – December 15, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Celebrity Coin v2 (CCV2) on December 12, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CCV2/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a project from and backed by celebrities, Celebrity Coin is here to revolutionise the global entertainment industry by building a place for future celebrities. Its native token Celebrity Coin v2 (CCV2) has been listed on LBank Exchange on December 12, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Celebrity Coin

Celebrity Coin is a project that aims to revolutionise the entertainment industry and give everyone equal opportunities to succeed. It will decentralise the film industry by creating an ecosystem with transparent rewards catered to the participant’s role and contributions. They will experience something new by taking upon the role of creator, curator, translator, reviewer, viewer, etc.

The mission of Celebrity Coin is to solve typical problems within blockchain technology. It builds a decentralised marketplace and streaming platform for all generations to create and share their films, series, music, and comedy videos. By leveraging blockchain technology, Celebrity Coin guarantee a secure and transparent environment with secure payment processes. It also allows artists to create their own content as NFT and sell them via the marketplace.

In addition, Celebrity Coin will be launching C-Exchange in the near future. The work on it is almost done and the team is just doing some final tweaks to make it a perfect platform for its users to buy/sell/trade different currencies using Celebrity Coin’s token. It will be first of its kind platform that is easily accessible to everyone. Besides C-Exchange, there will be more upcoming projects including smart phone mining C-Machine, live events streaming, Celebrity Blockchain, CC-Sports, C-Store, NFT C-Player, and many more.

Celebrity Coin provides the best environment for artists to create multiple income streams for themselves. At the same time, it allows users to explore specific content by accessing its digital products. Moving forward, Celebrity Coin will create the biggest and most Participant-Centric Film Ecosystem.

About CCV2 Token

Celebrity Coin introduces its digital token Celebrity Coin v2 (CCV2) for payments and revenue management for artists and users. The token will provide new possibilities in the film making industry. Leveraging the speed and redundancy of a decentralised ecosystem, Celebrity Coin will be able to deliver thousands of videos per second in a very accessible decentralised manner, making it easily scalable for an increasing and popular demand. The smart contract on the blockchain makes it the best place whereby content creator can share their passion for art.

Based on BEP-20, CCV2 has a total supply of 60 million (i.e., 60,000,000) tokens, of which 4% is provided for ICO, 15% is provided for building projects, 13% is allocated to the team, 49% is provided for minting reward, 13% is provided for members, 1% is allocated for legal and listing, 1% will be used for server maintenance, 2% goes into the emergency fund, and the remaining 2% will be used for R&D.

CCV2 has been listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on December 12, 2022, investors who are interested in the Celebrity Coin investment can easily buy and sell CCV2 token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

