Circa Announces the Declaration of a Regular Cash Dividend

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – December 12, 2022) – Circa Enterprises Inc. (TSXV: CTO) (the “Company” or “Circa”), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular semi-annual cash dividend of $0.03 per share on its common shares payable January 18, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business January 4, 2023. The Dividend is deemed to be an eligible dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Circa

Circa is a public company with operations in Alberta and Ontario. The outstanding common shares of the Company are listed and trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol CTO. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact: 

Mr. Cory Tamagi
President and CEO
Circa Enterprises Inc.
(403) 258-2011

Mrs. Angela Hulshof
VP Finance and CFO
Circa Enterprises Inc.
(403) 258-2011

E-Mail: [email protected]
Website: www.circaent.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147758

