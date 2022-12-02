City of Vacaville Approves Axiom Point, A New 375,000 SF Biomanufacturing Campus

Transwestern Project Expected to Attract Life Sciences Jobs to Area

VACAVILLE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transwestern Ventures (TWV), in partnership with Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS), announces that the City of Vacaville’s Planning Commission has approved plans to develop Axiom Point, a 375,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art biomanufacturing campus. The new development will be located on 22.4 acres in Vaca Valley Business Park at the interchange of I-80 and I-505. Axiom Point is the first life science campus to take advantage of the City’s Biotechnology and Advanced Manufacturing Initiative, which boasts a Biotechnology Fast-Track Program committing the City to processing Planning entitlements in 100 days or less.

“Vacaville has the land, infrastructure, and workforce that the biotechnology industry needs to grow, along with a long-standing commitment to a streamlined and frictionless process,” said City of Vacaville Mayor Ron Rowlett. “We are building on our proven success with the industry to secure Vacaville’s continued leadership as a biomanufacturing center going forward, and are fortunate that Transwestern sees the potential and value to investing in Vacaville. We look forward to the project getting underway!”

A development of Transwestern Ventures, Axiom Point will deliver in two phases, the first comprising 252,000 square feet and the second comprising 123,000 square feet. Designed for maximum flexibility, the project is ideal for occupier needs including biomanufacturing, laboratory research and development, medical device manufacturing, food science, agricultural technology and healthcare.

“We are excited to move forward with Axiom Point,” said Transwestern Managing Director Ken Meyersieck, who, along with Laboratory + Life Sciences experts Peter Conte and Andrew Wheeler, is handling leasing for the project. “The City of Vacaville has been a tremendous partner, providing excellent guidance and moving nimbly to approve the project. We are proud to offer this dynamic biomanufacturing campus in a region known for extraordinary talent and innovation.”

“Transwestern formally submitted our application in early September and we were approved by the Planning Commission less than 90 days later,” said Fred Knapp, Managing Partner of Transwestern Ventures. “That very impressive turnaround is a testament to the focus and commitment by the City of Vacaville to make biomanufacturing a cornerstone of its economic development plan.”

Vacaville is situated along I-80, the main thoroughfare between the state capital and the Bay Area. Its centralized proximity to San Francisco, Sacramento and the University of California’s Berkeley and Davis campuses provides access to top talent across the life sciences and advanced manufacturing sectors. Additionally, Solano Community College’s Vacaville campus sits adjacent to the Vaca Valley Business Park and has distinguished itself through the offering of two biomanufacturing baccalaureate programs. Vacaville is also home to the California Biomanufacturing Center Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating biomanufacturing growth.

Due to its prime location, Vaca Valley Business Park has become home to life sciences companies such as Genentech, Johnson & Johnson, RxDNova, Agenus and Polaris.

Per Transwestern research, there are approximately 39.1 million square feet of existing biomanufacturing space across the four major life science markets of Boston, San Francisco, San Diego and Raleigh/Durham, with an average building age of 34 years. Of that space, only 3.4 percent is currently available, underscoring the need for highly efficient, state-of-the-art biomanufacturing space through a project such as Axiom Point.

The California-based project team includes DGA, a firm specializing in the design of technical facilities, including life sciences projects, and DPR Construction, the general contractor.

