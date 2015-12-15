CloudTx Has Launched Their Own Mainnet and Bridge

Summary: CloudTx is powered by a fast and low-cost EVM-compatible CloudTx Chain. Recently, the company introduced its Mainnet and Bridge with new crypto services.

Tondo, Philippines–(Newsfile Corp. – December 20, 2022) – Cloud Tx is an adaptable blockchain with almost zero expenses and gas for exchanges. In the latest record, the emerging CloudTx has launched its exclusive Mainnet and Testnet with new utilities. Cloud Tx intends to accomplish a problematic exercise between security, decentralization, and scalability. Cloud Tx likewise assembles storage spaces for more well-being and safety.

Cloud Tx

CloudTx tokens are currently available on the Binance Smart Chain BEP20 network and can bridge to the CLD20 network using the CloudTx bridge with two pairs, CLD and USDT. In the future, many additional pair networks will be added to the bridge to expand the CloudTx chain ecosystem.

Cloud Tx

The CloudTx team has lately released the CloudTx Chain mainnet (CLD20). CLD20 is available for 5 “gwei” and can process up to 100,000 transactions per second. In the CloudTx Chain roadmap, they will have a smart locker and launchpad, which have KYC features for new projects launched there, so that security on the chain can be increased.

CloudTx’s testnet and mainnet have been registered at Chainlist.org:

The testnet is located at https://chainlist.org/chain/31224.

The mainnet is located at https://chainlist.org/chain/31223.

The Dex token will be launched at DApps on CLD20, and an additional partnership will be established after the mainnet is released. Dex token will be the first on CloudTx chain environments, similar to cake on Pancake Swap. CLD20 Dapps will soon include a launchpad and locker as well.

The company facilitates its users with the following services:

CloudTx Wallet Play Store: CloudTx wallet is available for download in the Google Play Store. Users can store their cryptocurrency in a CloudTx wallet. CloudTx guarantees safe and secure wallets and transactions through CloudTx Wallet App. The App is available in Playstore, and one can download it smoothly. CloudTx Stake Platform: The company enables people to stake their tokens at CloudTx staking. CloudTx Swap: Under CloudTx Swap Live, users can conveniently exchange their tokens. CloudTx Block Explorer: A permissionless and borderless public ledger, the CloudTxChain network was created to make it simple to integrate everyday payments on. CloudTx Bridge: This bridge makes it easier for other networks to bridge to the CLD20 network.

Furthermore, CloudTx is inspired by the words “cloud,” which means storage, and “tx,” which implies transaction. A complete blockchain ecosystem that has a launchpad, locker, dApps, and a DeFi wallet, CloudTx was created to address concerns about the lack of security in transactions with an anti-rug-pull system in its locker.

Cloud Tx

Consequently, CloudTx strives to become the future of blockchain technology and is a layer 1 blockchain. It also serves as the proof-of-stake blockchain with virtually no transaction fees for gas. CloudTx’s goal is to solve the blockchain trilemma of speed, security, and scalability.

About the company – Cloud TX

Cloud TX is just the latest addition to the growing DeFi space. With its comprehensive platform and range of services, Cloud TX is positioned to become a significant platform in the industry.

Moreover, CloudTx Chain is a Delegate Proof of Stake blockchain with almost zero fees & gas for the transaction. It aims to balance the act between security, decentralization, and scalability. CloudTx strives to be consumer and environmentally friendly for mass adoption. The consensus of the CloudTx chain is Delegates Proof of Stake, which requires a lower amount of energy consumption, is more scalable than Proof of Stake and is more environmentally friendly than Proof of Work. With very low transaction fees (5 gwei) and 3-second block time, CloudTx Chain delivers cheap and fast transactions.

Potential holders can visit the following links for further information about the project:

Website: https://cloudtx.finance/

Mainnet: https://scan.cloudtx.finance/

GitHub: https://github.com/cloudtxchain

Telegram: https://t.me/Cloudtx

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cloudtxofficial

Cloud Tx

Media Details:

Company Name: Cloud Tx

Contact Person: Adam Jomar

Address: Street Bo. Magsaysay, Metro Manila Manila Tondo, Philippines

Contact Email Address: [email protected]

Company Website: https://cloudtx.finance/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148702