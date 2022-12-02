Coloured Ties Clarifies Paid-Up Capital of Its Common Shares

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 19, 2022) – Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (“CTI” or the “Company“) announces that further to its substantial issuer bid (the “SIB“) filed on December 8, 2022, it wishes to clarify the paid-up capital for the SIB should be $9.22 per share for total aggregate paid-up capital for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) of approximately $203,889,898.

For further information please contact:

Coloured Ties Capital Inc.
Kal Malhi Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]

