Core Asset Wealth Management Launches Socially Responsible Investment Strategies

Core Asset Wealth Management is a financial management company. Recently, the company has incorporated SRI and Gene Therapies into its services.

Seoul, South Korea–(Newsfile Corp. – December 3, 2022) – Core Asset Wealth Management approaches socially responsible investing (SRI) in the latest development and seeks to maximize investment returns while avoiding companies that harm the environment or society.

As socially responsible investing has evolved into Environmental, Social, and Governance support, Core Asset Wealth Management is facilitating its clients with sustainable investment strategies. As the name implies, it is an investment process that considers environmental, social, ethical, and governance issues before allocating funds. All investors want to see their portfolios grow, but not at the expense of ethical practices, society, or the environment. Popular sustainable industries have recently included solar, wind, waste management, and water filtration.

Core Asset Wealth Management investment planning is not just about finding ethical and socially responsible companies to invest in but also about taking an activist role by using their voting rights to affect change.

The company is focusing on Gene Therapy. It delivers an innovative yet controversial area enticing to invest in due to the possibility of curing previously incurable diseases. However, many ethical issues arise from the processes used, such as animal testing and the resulting changes that can occur in our DNA.

Core Asset Wealth Management uses many different socially responsible investment vehicles that can be used with Wealth Management. Stocks and bonds are always readily available, but applying the various SRI filters can be overwhelming and time-consuming. Socially responsible mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are more accessible ways to participate in SRI investment. For accredited investors, more customized SRI investments are available such as hedge funds, venture capital, and private equity funds.

Furthermore, Core Asset Wealth Management focuses on Ethical investing and shunning companies that test their products on animals, provide harmful effects, or regularly engage in fraudulent or deceptive practices.

By avoiding investments in these companies, Core Asset Wealth Management sends a message that they disagree with their unethical operations and support businesses that improve their lives and community. Ethical Investments provide the opportunity to apply their moral beliefs to the company’s Retirement Planning and other accounts. Core Asset Wealth Management Ethical Investments meet environmental, social, and ethical criteria to be included in various socially responsible investment (SRI) vehicles. These investments are divided into multiple categories based on their grade of green qualifications to help potential investors evaluate their options.

With new developments, Core Asset Wealth Management has come up with the following additional services:

Green Investments – Light

Light green investments are the lowest part of the ethical investment scale. This responsible investing filter avoids gambling, military, defense, nuclear energy, “sin” related companies, and weapons manufacturers.

Green Investments – Medium

Medium green investments are in the middle and apply a more rigorous filter that avoids oil and gas companies and alcohol and tobacco.

Green Investments – Dark

Dark green investments apply the strictest filters for investment ethics. They screen out companies that are active polluters, ignore social issues and focus on renewable energies like solar, recycling companies, and water purification investments.

About the Company – Core Asset Wealth Management

Core-Asset Wealth Management provides financial analysis and consulting to a broad range of retail clients and businesses. It also facilitates its client with Account Management, Market and Media Analysis.

