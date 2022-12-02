CORRECTING and REPLACING ExtraHop Recognized in the Gartner® Market Guide for Network Detection and Response for the Third Time

Solution provides visibility to help organizations detect and respond to cyberattacks

EXTRAHOP RECOGNIZED IN THE GARTNER® MARKET GUIDE FOR NETWORK DETECTION AND RESPONSE FOR THE THIRD TIME

Solution provides visibility to help organizations detect and respond to cyberattacks

ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network intelligence, today announced that it has been named as a representative vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Network Detection and Response. This is the third time that ExtraHop has been named as a Representative Vendor among the nineteen NDR vendors recognized. The report analyzes network detection and response (NDR) vendors and summarizes their product capabilities for consideration by global security management leaders.

According to the report, “Organizations rely on NDR to detect and contain postbreach activity such as ransomware, insider threats, or lateral movements. NDR complements other technologies, which trigger alerts primarily based on rules and signatures, by building heuristic models of normal network behavior and spotting anomalies.” The report further mentions that, “Security and risk management leaders should prioritize NDR as complementary to other detection tools, focusing on low false positive rates and detection of anomalies that other controls don’t cover.”

ExtraHop’s cloud-native NDR solution, Reveal(x) 360, uses an innovative decryption process that allows security teams to unify security controls across hybrid, multi-cloud, containerized and IoT environments. Reveal(x) 360 eliminates cloud and encrypted traffic blind spots and correlates detections to show defenders the exact path an attacker took, allowing teams to shut down attacks fast and stop the most advanced ransomware, insider threats or lateral movement before they achieve real damage.

“Stopping threats in the network is an essential step to effectively protect against today’s advanced cyberattacks,” said Jesse Rothstein, co-founder and CTO at ExtraHop. “Our NDR solution adds value to our customers’ network security framework by immediately detecting malicious activity and quickly initiating the appropriate response. We believe ExtraHop’s recognition in the Gartner Market Guide reaffirms our position as a trusted partner and an established go-to network detection and response solution.”

Globally recognized as a critical component to an organization’s zero trust security framework, Reveal(x) 360 includes multiple subscription tiers, including: real-time analytics, physical sensors, metadata storage, and full PCAP storage in the cloud.

To read the full 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Network Detection and Response, click here.

Required Disclaimer: Gartner, Market Guide for Network Detection and Response, Jeremy D’Hoinne, Nat Smith, Thomas Lintemuth, 14 December 2022. The Market Guide for Network Detection and Response was previously published as the Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis in 2019.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

