Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor Conference Call and Webcast on December 12, 2022

Event will focus on CPI-818 (ITK inhibitor) clinical development and will take place at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Corvus or the Company) (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host an investor conference call to provide an update on CPI-818 data that will be presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, along with an update on the Company’s development programs. The conference call and webcast will be held on Monday, December 12 from 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm Eastern Time.

The event will cover updated results from the Phase 1/1b trial of CPI-818, the Company’s ITK inhibitor, which is being studied for the treatment of immune disorders such as T cell lymphomas, autoimmune and allergic diseases. The investor call will be hosted by Corvus management: Richard A. Miller, M.D., co-founder, president, and chief executive officer, and James T. Rosenbaum, M.D., Senior Vice President of Research.

Details regarding the ASH poster presentation, which will be available in the poster hall and via the virtual event platform, are as follows:

Date and Time: Monday, December 12, 2022, 6:00 pm CT

Title: ITK Inhibitor Induces Dose-Dependent Th1 Skewing in Normal T Cells and Is Active in Refractory T Cell Lymphomas

Poster #: 3993

Presenter: Ryan Wilcox, M.D., Ph.D., Section Head, Lymphoma & Myeloma, and Associate Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, University of Michigan

Conference Call, Webcast and Presentation Slides

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1- 877-300-8521 (toll-free domestic) or 1- 412-317-6026 (international) and using the conference ID 10172958. The live webcast, which will include presentation slides, may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website at www.corvuspharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus’ lead product candidate is CPI-818, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. The Company’s second clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor that is in an open-label Phase 1b/2 clinical trial. Its third clinical program, mupadolimab (CPI-006), is a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical and clinical studies. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

About CPI-818

CPI-818 is an investigational small molecule drug given orally that has selectively inhibited ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T-cell kinase) in preclinical studies. It was designed to block malignant T-cell growth and to modulate immune responses. ITK, an enzyme, is expressed predominantly in T-cells and plays a role in T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell lymphomas and leukemias, as well as in normal immune function. Recent clinical data in T cell lymphomas suggests that CPI-818 has the potential to control differentiation of T helper cells and enhance immune responses to tumors. Interference with ITK signaling also can modulate immune responses to various antigens. Optimal doses of CPI-818 have been shown to affect T cell differentiation and induce the generation of Th1 helper cells while blocking the development of Th2 cells. Th1 T cells are required for immunity to tumors, viral infections, and other infectious diseases. Th2 helper T cells are involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and allergic diseases. The immunologic effects of CPI-818 lead to what is known as Th1 skewing and is made possible by the high selectivity of the drug for ITK. The Company believes the inhibition of specific molecular targets in T-cells may be of therapeutic benefit for patients with T-cell lymphomas and leukemias and in patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases. The Company is conducting a Phase 1/1b trial in patients with refractory T-cell lymphomas that was designed to select the optimal dose of CPI-818 and evaluate its safety, PK, target occupancy, immunologic effects, biomarkers, and efficacy. Interim data from the Phase 1/1b clinical trial of CPI-818 for T cell lymphoma demonstrated tumor responses in very advanced, refractory, difficult to treat T cell malignancies, and identified a dose that maximally affects T helper cell differentiation.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Leiv Lea

Chief Financial Officer

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

+1-650-900-4522

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

+1-949-903-4750

[email protected]