Cross River Bank Spreads Holiday Cheer and Warmth to Children in Need

Company’s compassion shines bright with continued commitment to giving back to the local community

Employees spearhead initiatives to pay it forward with organizations like Hindi’s Libraries and students at Chancellor Avenue School

FORT LEE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cross River Bank (“Cross River”), a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, spent the month of December spreading holiday cheer—specifically to children in need—through employee-driven volunteer opportunities and impactful philanthropy. The New Jersey-based technology company continues to focus on investing deeply in initiatives that help communities drive positive change for a better future.

Since inception, Cross River’s focus has been on giving back, and throughout the pandemic the Company has been at the forefront of helping businesses survive and saving jobs. Through the team’s herculean efforts, Cross River was able to save more than 1.4 million jobs through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). This holiday season, Cross River is helping the New Jersey community through a series of donations and drives that will make the season a bit brighter for families still recovering from the financial impacts of recent years.

“The winter holiday season is, understandably, a tough time for many—especially those experiencing financial hardships,” said Phil Goldfeder, SVP Global Public Affairs at Cross River. “At Cross River, we have always, and will always, be committed to our community and doing whatever good we can to bring some joy and basic necessities to those in need. We’re proud of our employee culture, which is filled with like-minded individuals who gave both sweat equity and equity to help others.”

Year-round, Cross River provides financial literacy trainings through community partners, so this holiday season, the Company decided to help to spread a love of general literacy by providing increased reading options for local communities through a book drive. Cross River employees also packed and donated the children’s and young adult books to Hindi’s Libraries, an organization which collects and donates new and gently used children’s books to families in need across the globe through their network of over 750 nonprofit partners. The books from Cross River’s drive went to Bergen HEARTS, an organization that provides services for Bergen County families facing homelessness.

The team wrapped up the Company’s community giving efforts with the 4th annual “Sharing the Warmth”, an initiative spearheaded by Cross River employees, focused on providing winter essentials for students at the Chancellor Avenue Elementary School in Newark, NJ. Employees from teams across Cross River packaged and delivered over 1,500 gloves, hats and scarves with smiles to the students on December 19th.

“Chancellor Avenue School and its Falcons are eternally grateful for Cross River’s generosity and philanthropy,” enthused Kashon Lopes, Principal at Chancellor Avenue School. “This year is particularly special because the hats, scarves, and gloves will keep our students warm this holiday season. Thank you for paying it forward to our Falcon family! We appreciate you all.”

A leading financial technology company reshaping global finance and financial inclusion, Cross River has been committed to social responsibility since inception. The Company’s impact spans philanthropic giving and social responsibility initiatives. Cross River is especially proud of its significant employee engagement, which includes charitable giving and stepping up in times of need—whether through impactful philanthropy or rising to support small businesses during times of crisis.

