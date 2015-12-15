Denbury to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#blueoil–Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussing carbon capture economics and development at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time). Mr. Kendall and other members of management will also participate in meetings with investors. Supplemental corporate materials for the conference will be posted to the Company’s website at www.denbury.com the same morning.

ABOUT DENBURY

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. For over two decades, the Company has maintained a unique strategic focus on utilizing CO 2 in its EOR operations and since 2012 has also been active in CCUS through the injection of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 . The Company currently injects over four million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 annually, with an objective to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO 2 emissions by 2030, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 used in its operations. For more information about Denbury, visit www.denbury.com.

