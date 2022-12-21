DevvStream Announces Final Approval to List on the NEO Exchange

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 21, 2022) – DevvStream Inc. (“DevvStream” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the NEO Exchange Inc. (the “NEO Exchange”) and is expected to trade under the symbol “DESG” in January 2023. The Company expects to announce the official trading commencement date shortly.

“Receiving our final approval to list on the NEO Exchange is a big milestone for DevvStream and its shareholders,” said Sunny Trinh, DevvStream’s CEO. “We have a tremendous opportunity to achieve significant milestones in 2023 and are on the path to being the industry leader in high-quality carbon offsets. I am extremely proud of the team we have assembled to allow us to do this.”

DevvStream Investor Update Webinar

The Company is also pleased to announce that CEO, Sunny Trinh, will be presenting the latest investor updates on behalf of DevvStream on Wednesday, December 21, at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET. The webinar will be hosted by Focus Communications Investor Relations (FCIR) and Cory Fleck of the Korelin Economics Report. Participants are encouraged to submit any questions for the Company before the even by e-mailing FCIR directly at [email protected].

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Time: 10:00AM PT / 1:00PM ET

Registration: Click Here to Register

About DevvStream

DevvStream believes that the solutions necessary to reverse climate change exist in the world today but are encumbered by barriers, such as lack of financing. DevvStream helps to remove this barrier by providing non-dilutive capital to enable companies with solutions necessary to reduce or eliminate CO2 emissions in exchange for carbon credit rights. Through these rights, the Company generates and manages carbon credits by utilizing the most technologically advanced, blockchain-based platform. The Company invests in green projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air. DevvStream’s business model includes mutual collaboration and partnership with Devvio, a leading ESG-focused blockchain company and United Cities North America, an affiliate of the United Nations with a focus building sustainable and net-zero smart cities and communities.

Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the commencement of trading on the NEO Exchange, growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and which are described in the Company’s public filings available under its profile at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as required by Canadian securities laws.

