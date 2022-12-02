Domineum and Expert Vision Consulting (EVC) partner to drive Digital Transformation Globally

MECCA, Saudi Arabia, Dec 6, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – The International Strategic Collaboration between UK-based Domineum (www.domineum.io) and Saudi-based Expert Vision Consulting (www.evc.sa) outlines the long-term goals between the two companies in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are among the most significant drivers of economic growth and an important area of focus of the Saudi Vision 2030: creating jobs, encouraging innovation, and strengthening economies. The aim of this partnership is to combine the strengths of each to drive digital transformation by creating access to new markets, new digital products, training, and investment tools.

Domineum Blockchain Solutions, which helps governments and businesses digitize their processes to increase efficiency offers a full suite of Blockchain applications including Identity verification solutions, Credential verification, Land and real estate solution, Cargo Tracking Note solutions, and other software for more efficient work, will provide digital transformation services and support small and large companies’ growth across the world.

Expert Vision Consulting Company (EVC) is a Saudi-based company providing consulting services for decision-makers, enabling them to achieve their innovative business visions for the future. EVC has the capability to translate ideas into reality, serving both the Public Sector & Private Sector in three Areas: Consultation, Solutions, and Innovations.

EVC provides consultancy services related to major national projects by supporting many government agencies to achieve the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 and has earned their clients’ trust due to being keen as the first company clients look to as a partner trusted to provide a complete Digital Transformation journey for its clients. With a ranking reputation of being among the fastest-growing tech companies in Saudi Arabia.

The MoU was signed on the 25th of November 2022 at EVC headquarters in Mecca Saudi Arabia by DR Basim Zafar, Founder/CEO of Experts Vision Consulting (EVC), and Mohammed Ibrahim Jega, Co-Founder of Domineum Blockchain Solutions. We believe this partnership will accelerate and propel digital transformation in Governments and various industries such as health care, agriculture, fin-tech, education, commerce, energy, supply chains, etc.

Dr. Basim Zafar, the Founder/CEO, of Experts Vision Consulting (EVC), said, “As a company that continuously strives to empower the technology sector, we are delighted to collaborate with Domineum to offer multi-tier support to the public and private sector, companies as well as startups. We at EVC consider this partnership as part of the company’s responsibility towards societal development.”

Mohammed Ibrahim Jega, the Co-Founder of Domineum Blockchain Solutions, said “We are delighted to start our fruitful collaboration with EVC Saudi where we will leverage our mutual strength and further accelerate the digital transformation of Government and businesses. Digital transformation is more important than ever and Domineum with its fully integrated and intuitive solutions is a perfect choice for the effortless benefits possible for both governments and individual businesses.”

