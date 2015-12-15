Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference as follows:

Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Time: 10:30AM PT/1:30PM ET
Webcast: Click Here

The webcast of the presentation will be accessible for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.eagleus.com, under the Investors section.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include vasopressin, PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

Investor Relations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:
Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: [email protected]

