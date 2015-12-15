Encryptus CEO Uses IIT Bombay TechFest to Advocate Crypto Education

Downtown Dubai, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – December 29, 2022) – On December 16-17 2022, the International Blockchain Summit was held at TechFest at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay). Encryptus CEO Shantnoo Saxsena used the platform to encourage crypto users to educate themselves before investing in digital assets.

The summit in Mumbai, India, brought together over 10,000 industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts to exchange ideas about the crypto and blockchain ecosystem. Speakers included Shiv Kumar Bhasin, COO and CTO of the National Stock Exchange; Shantnoo Saxsena, Founder and CEO of Encryptus; and Mru Patel from My Tokenized Capital. These experts shared their thoughts on crypto, the metaverse, and NFTs.

During the summit, Encryptus and other attendees discussed pain points in the industry and collaboratively explored solutions to improve the digital asset space and promote crypto adoption.

The International Blockchain Summit also focused on emerging trends in different industries such as Defence, Technology, and Machine Learning. Mr. Shiv Kumar spoke about the implementation of a CBDC in India. He highlighted the challenges, government plans, and the future of the E-Rupee. Mr. Patel discussed NFTs and the metaverse and how they can play an active role in driving web3 adoption.

Shantnoo Saxsena had a house full of students as he spoke about the basics of cryptocurrency: its adoption, scams, and how to stay safe at all times. He commented: “Users must educate themselves before investing their hard-earned money. There are over 20,000 projects out there and not all the projects are legit. Buying cryptos is not tricky, but buying the right cryptos, clean cryptos, with proper storage is more critical.”

TechFest was attended by the likes of Mahindra, Netradyne, Kebbi, and BrahMos. There were also representatives from LBank, Google, TATA Consultancy Services, Jio Mobile, and Boeing at the two-day event.

