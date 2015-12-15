Enjoy Tai Chi and Health Together – The Series of Activities for the Second Anniversary Making the Inscription of Taijiquan on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity Was Officially Launched

Wenxian, China–(Newsfile Corp. – December 21, 2022) – On December 17, 2022, under the guidance of the Department of Intangible Cultural Heritage, Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, and jointly organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Henan Province and Jiaozuo Municipal People’s Government, a series of activities for the second anniversary making the inscription of Taijiquan on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, “Enjoy Tai Chi and Health Together”, was officially launched in Chenjiagou, Wen County, Jiaozuo.

Jiang Jiding, the chairman of the Taijiquan Professional Committee of the China Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Association, the secretary of the Party Leadership Group and the head of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Henan Province, Zhou Yaoxia, the member of the Party Leadership Group and deputy head of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Henan Province, and representatives of the inheritors of Taijiquan attended the event. Jiang Jiding delivered a speech for the opening of the event.

The event released a series of cultural interaction contents and culture and tourism public welfare initiatives, such as the “Global One Hour Taijiquan Exercising Plan”, “Free Public Welfare Teaching Month of Taijiquan Masters”, “100 calligraphers write Taijiquan couplets to the world”, and “One Picture of China National Taijiquan”. Under the artistic guidance of Zhang Yimou, the world premiere of Impression Tai Chi, an immersive experience masterpiece that took four years to polish, was also officially kicked off at this event. At the launching ceremony, the inheritors of the seven communities of Taijiquan gathered online to congratulate the global lovers of Taijiquan, and invited people from the whole world to work together to promote the inheritance and promotion of Tai Chi culture.

Starting from Chenjiagou, it has been carried out in more than 70 cities in China and more than 20 countries around the world, varying the manner and forms from the flash mob of Taijiquan. The inheritors of Taijiquan and hundreds of young Internet celebrities actively responded and participated, which has aroused debated discussion on global mainstream social media platforms. The global Taijiquan enthusiasts brought their blessings back to the birthplace of Taijiquan – Chenjiagou through their videos. This event that gets global engagement is not only the influence of Taijiquan but also the charm of Chinese culture.

In the evening, 1,000 drones rose in the night sky of Chenjiagou, lighting up the night of Taijiquan with a visual feast combining technology and art. The magnificent light and shadow performances such as Tai Chi Graphic, Tai Chi Rabbit, “Celebrations for the Second Anniversary making the inscription of Taijiquan on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity” and “Walking in Henan and Understanding China” brought the event to a climax again.

In recent years, China’s excellent traditional culture has gone viral, and Chinese elements have been frequently presented overseas, giving a great chance for the world to observe China. The reason of being in vogue of traditional culture is determined by its rich heritage and unique charm, the core of which is the cultural symbols and national spirit behind the traditional culture.

Chinese leadership pointed out that the event demonstrated the unique charm of Chinese culture to improve the national cultural soft power. Taijiquan, as one of the representative items of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, is linked to the vein of Heluo culture, the root of Zhongyuan culture, and the soul of Chinese culture, and has built a bridge of people-to-people communication in the world with the advantage of cross-cultural communication through physical practice.

Henan, China, with the responsibility of preserving and promoting Tai Chi culture, is striding forward to tell the story of excellent Chinese traditional culture and promote Chinese culture to the world.

