Fans Score as adidas Delivers Messi to Their Living Rooms Ahead of World Cup Final

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As we head towards the World Cup Final this Sunday with Argentina on the field, adidas is bringing an augmented reality version of the GOAT, Messi, into fan’s homes and cities to celebrate both his commitment to the game and the official FIFA World Cup 2022 ball, the Al Rhila.

To create a bond between a new generation and the new World Cup ball, the multi-touchpoint experience allows huge versions of Messi to roam around people’s living rooms and iconic Middle Eastern landmarks. Once fans have activated the experience, they can watch as the ‘Giants are unleashed’. The realistic AR version of Messi as well as other famous players tower over the user, making their formidable presence unmissable. Fans are granted front row access as the Legend Messi shows off his keepie uppies amongst other skills using the Al Rhila.

Fans can get up and close and personal with the legend through using QR codes being shown via TVC, on Bein Sport, or on huge Al Rhila statues placed around the Middle East created by Niantic Labs, using its web based AR platform 8th Wall. There are also bespoke activations with one being by Khalifa stadium in Doha which focuses on showcasing Messi through the ages, from wearing the much loved vintage 19 shirt in 2006 to him in the World Cup today. The range of activations have been designed to bring fans from all the world together.

“We are thrilled to see adidas utilizing our technology to create truly immersive experiences that engage and enhance the fan experience in new and exciting ways,” said Tom Emrich, Director of Product Management at Niantic. “This partnership is a great example of how brands can use augmented reality to engage with their audience and create memorable experiences that drive brand loyalty and engagement.”

Felix Bedolla, Manager Brand Comms Football MENA at adidas adds: “We’re proud to say we’ve delivered a unique experience to the MENA market. A fully integrated campaign across multiple channels resulting in a world first in connecting TV to AR experience driving global reach and earned media. The MENA market is changing rapidly making it a perfect destination to be pushing boundaries on how we connect fans to sport.”

The activation will be running until December 19, 2022.

About 8th Wall:

8th Wall is Niantic Inc.’s award-winning AR developer platform and computer vision technology stack that makes it possible to build interactive web-based augmented reality (WebAR) that can be experienced on any smartphone—no app required. 8th Wall WebAR experiences can be accessed and engaged by over 5 billion smartphones across iOS and Android, as well as computers and AR/VR headsets. The 8th Wall platform has been used by agencies and creative studios to create AR activations for well-known brands from companies across industry verticals, including Pepsi, Microsoft, Nike, Porsche, Netflix, Heineken, LEGO, General Mills, Dior, Universal Pictures, Westfield, Verizon and more. Get started developing WebAR by visiting 8thwall.com.

About Niantic:

Niantic builds augmented reality technology that powers the real-world metaverse. Its Lightship platform is the world’s first scaled AR platform, enabling developers around the world to create sophisticated AR experiences for phones and eventually AR glasses. Lightship is also the foundation for Niantic’s hit games, including Pokémon GO, Pikmin Bloom and Ingress. Learn more about Niantic at nianticlabs.com.

