Faraday Future Selects Innovusion as LiDAR supplier for Flagship FF 91 Futurist Luxury Electric Vehicle

Innovusion’s Falcon LiDAR system is intended to seamlessly integrate into the FF 91 Futurist to deliver additional real-time 3D vision, even in adverse weather conditions or the darkest of nights, providing a safer and more reliable driving experience.

System is designed to provide a suite of driver assistance features that will help FF deliver innovative levels of safety, driver comfort and convenience in the FF 91 Futurist.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the selection of Innovusion’s Falcon LiDAR to power the FF 91’s autonomous driving system. The system is intended to seamlessly integrate into the FF 91 Futurist to deliver additional real-time 3D vision, even in adverse weather conditions or the darkest of nights, providing a safer and more reliable driving experience.





Innovusion’s Falcon LiDAR is designed to give the FF 91 Futurist unprecedented insight into the environment far in front of the car. Enabled by Falcon’s long-distance capability and high angular resolution, other vehicles in the FF91’s path can be detected up to 1,600 feet away (over five football fields), and even pedestrians and small road debris can be detected over 650 feet away.

“Innovusion is a leader in high-resolution, ultra-long-distance, laser-based automotive sensors. Incorporating this advanced LiDAR technology into the FF 91 is very exciting and supports our efforts to deliver the uniquely positioned FF 91 to the market,” said Hong Rao, vice president, IAI at Faraday Future. “The FF 91 Futurist will embrace the latest technologies to employ driver assistance features that help us achieve new levels of safety, driver comfort, and convenience.

Falcon’s advanced vision capabilities assimilate uninterrupted full field-of-view and high-resolution data collection, enabling superior visibility and improved safety in complex road conditions. Leveraging 1550nm laser technology, Falcon can cope with challenging weather and environmental conditions. Rain, snow, in the dark of night, or on the sunniest of days, the forecast provides consistent, real-time precision.

FF 91 Futurist’s propulsion architecture was designed to achieve unmatched levels of performance and efficiency, complete with 381 miles of range. The system produces 1,050 horsepower and accelerates the car from zero to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds. FF 91 Futurist’s EV range is based on a vehicle that is fully equipped, with ample power, 22-inch wheels, loaded with technology, luxurious interior space, and features that set it apart from all others. FF has tested and developed this car to offer the user a smart device on wheels with luxury, technology, performance, and superb emission-free EV range.

The FF 91 Futurist was designed in the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles, engineered in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, and China, and is currently in production-intent phase at the FF ieFactory California. The FF 91 Futurist “Global DNA” reflects the talent at FF and across the globe, with support from top-tier suppliers from countries such as Italy, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, China, Belgium, Switzerland and more.

Users can preorder an FF 91 Futurist via the FF Intelligent App or through our website (English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/ or (Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/.

Download the new FF Intelligent App (English): https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1454187098 or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.faradayfuture.online, (Chinese): http://appdownload.ff.com.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a class defining luxury electric vehicle company. The Company has pioneered numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, and user ecosystem since inception in 2014. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. Faraday Future’s first flagship product is the FF 91 Futurist.

