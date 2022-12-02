Fast Offshore Supply Pte Ltd, Singapore signs a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly develop an Energy Storage System (ESS) with Terasaki Electric Co., Shift Clean Solutions Ltd. and RINA

SINGAPORE, Dec 6, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Fast Offshore Supply Pte Ltd , Asia’s largest offshore crew boat operator, has signed an MOU to jointly develop an Energy Storage System (ESS) with Terasaki Electric Co., Shift Clean Solutions Ltd. and RINA for the FOS Fleet as part of FOS “Green Initiative and Sustainability Program” to cut vessel carbon emission. The ESS system will be a containerised version where it will have a “Plug and Play” connection to connect with the vessel’s Electrical System. Terasaki Electric Co. will be providing the in-depth know-how to upgrade the existing vessel MSB and PMS for the vessel electrical system while SHIFT will provide their latest State-of-the-Art Marine Approved Batteries and operational software (OnWatch) for the FOS’s ESS system. RINA will be reviewing the ESS systems and will provide the “Approval-in-principle”.

“FOS’s “Go Green Attitude” is absolutely amazing! The way they talk about decarbonisation and how to help the environment really thrilled us. With this project, and many to follow, we are determined to show our commitment to working towards a better, healthier, and sustainable environment. We are happy to work once again side by side with Shift Clean Energy and RINA to support FOSs “Green Initiative and Sustainability Program”. Together, let us contribute to cleaner seas.” – Mr Ryo Katsuki of Terasaki Electric Co. (F.E) Pte Ltd, https://www.terasaki.com.sg/

“We are thrilled to work with Terasaki, RINA and Fast Offshore Supply to electrify these advanced crew transfer vessels. It is a privilege to join forces with forward-thinking organizations and we know that this is only the beginning of an impactful and exciting project and wider mission to decarbonize the marine industry as a whole.” – Mr Brent Perry, CEO and founder of Shift Clean Solution.

“The shipping industry faces unprecedented challenges as environmental regulations tighten. RINA is honoured to work with like-minded partners, FOS, Terasaki and Shift Clean Solution in providing a solution to comply with the regulations and contribute to reduction of carbon emission in shipping We are excited to be part of the MOU to create a sustainable future for the benefit of all maritime stakeholders and the environment.” – Mr Simone Manca, Regional Senior Director, Asia, of RINA.

About Fast Offshore Supply Pte Ltd

Fast Offshore Supply (FOS) is a Singapore-based company that designs and manufactures, as well as owns and operates one of Asia’s most advanced fleets of Fast Multi-purpose Supply Vessels (FMSV). Fast Offshore Supply provides the marine industry with fast, efficient and comfortable transportation of passengers (both seated and in-cabin) with its ‘Master of the Sea’ vessels in Fast Cargo Transfer, Fast Passenger Transfer, Towing, Emergency Rescue and Response, Fire Fighting, and Oil Pollution Control. Jointly designed by Naval Architects from Norway and Singapore, FOS vessels support both exploration and production activities in the oil field for clients such as Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron, CNOOC, Premier, Stat Oil, ENI, Conoco Philips, Lundin and more. Fast Offshore vessels have operated throughout Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, Philippines, Myanmar, UAE, Nigeria, and Australia. www.fastoffshore.com.sg / [email protected]

About Terasaki Electric Co.

Terasaki Electric is one of the leading international electrical switchboards and control systems manufacturer in Asia. Terasaki design and manufacture power distribution control systems for factories, railways station and all kind of vessels. Terasaki’s business and technology spans five core fields: marine systems, industrial systems, circuit breakers, engineering, elector-fitting and servicing. Terasaki Electric also support all kind of GREEN project as system integrator role. Terasaki emphasize on the after sales service, therefore, Terasaki group also got a well establish global services network all around the world.

About Shift Clean Energy

Shift Clean Energy provides energy storage solutions to decarbonize the marine transport industry and other hard-to-abate sectors. Shift enables customers to meet their climate action and ESG goals with clean energy solutions based on leading-edge energy storage systems. Understood to be the safest and most reliable energy storage solutions on the market today, and the first commercial marine solutions company to offer pay-as-you-go PwrSwap subscription energy systems. Customers save money from day one through electrification, integrating ESS and renewable energy for both commercial and maritime applications. Shift now has offices in the US, UK, and the Netherlands, with a new office under construction in Singapore. Join us on our mission to zero emissions.

About RINA

RINA provides classification and technical services to the maritime industry and consists of the parent company RINA S.p.A., the holding which controls the main sub-holdings RINA Services S.p.A. and RINA Consulting S.p.A. In order to ensure compliance with the applicable recognition, authorization, notification and accreditation rules, including those relevant to the management of impartiality, RINA has adopted a governance and organizational model. According to this model, the sub-holdings are subject to direction and co-ordination by the holding in the finance, administration, strategic, organizational, managerial and business continuity fields, while technical and operational decisions remain under the exclusive responsibility of the sub-holdings and their controlled companies. The strict separation of duties in the governing bodies and the impartiality risk assessment, which identifies and manages the impartiality and conflict of interest threats coming from the company relations, ensure compliance with the applicable impartiality rules. www.rina.org

