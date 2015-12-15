Folio Photonics to Showcase Advancements in First-Ever Enterprise-Scale, Optical Data Storage Solution at CES 2023

CES Attendees to See How Folio’s Next-Gen Data Storage Radically Reduces Upfront Cost and TCO While Making Data Archives Active, Cybersecure, Performant and Sustainable

Folio Photonics today announced it will showcase how it is reenergizing data storage media innovation with the first-ever enterprise-scale, optical disc data storage solution that delivers breakthrough cost, margin, performance and sustainability benefits at next week’s CES 2023, taking place January 5-8, 2023 (Las Vegas, NV).

Folio Photonics will join Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) in Booth #61701, Tech West Hall G Eureka Park. Folio Photonics and its licensed technology were spun-off from CWRU and its National Science Foundation Center for Layered Polymeric Systems by Dr. Kenneth Singer. Dr. Singer is the Ambrose Swasey Professor of Physics and Director of the Engineering Physics Program at Case Western Reserve University and Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Folio Photonics Inc.

CES attendees will be able to see first-hand how, by leveraging game-changing advancements in materials science to create high-capacity optical storage with improved write/read capabilities; a single Folio disc will have the same storage capacity as over 100 DVDs – with a long-term roadmap to 10TB on a single disc. Ideal for data center and hyperscale customers, Folio’s next-generation data storage media radically reduces upfront cost and TCO while making data archives active, cybersecure, performant, and sustainable.

“The high cost of storage is untenable with exploding data growth, cyber threats continuing to escalate, and data centers being one of the top contributors to energy/water usage and CO2 emissions. Current HDD and LTO tape roadmaps reflect insufficient technological advancement to meet user requirements and desired price points in the future,” said Steven Santamaria, CEO, Folio Photonics. “We look forward to CES and the opportunity to show how Folio Photonics has achieved a significant breakthrough in multi-layer optical storage disc technology that will enable an unprecedented level of cost, security, performance and sustainability advantage.”

“Leveraging patented advancements in materials science, Folio Photonics has developed the first economically viable, enterprise-scale optical storage discs with dynamic multi-layer write/read capabilities, which will enable the development of radically low-cost/high-capacity disc storage,” added Santamaria.

Folio Photonics will highlight:

Novel Materials – Folio Photonics achieves extremely thin storage layers and high layer densities using novel fluorescent materials, mitigating issues of interlayer crosstalk found in traditional reflective optical storage media, such as DVDs and Blu-ray Discs.

– Folio Photonics achieves extremely thin storage layers and high layer densities using novel fluorescent materials, mitigating issues of interlayer crosstalk found in traditional reflective optical storage media, such as DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. Multi-layered Film – These nanophotonic materials are embedded into multi-layer films via a highly scalable, efficient co-extrusion manufacturing process, enabling Folio to achieve record-low media costs.

– These nanophotonic materials are embedded into multi-layer films via a highly scalable, efficient co-extrusion manufacturing process, enabling Folio to achieve record-low media costs. High Capacity Discs – Discs are the first application of Folio’s multi-layered film — providing random and rapid access to data across 16+ layers.

– Discs are the first application of Folio’s multi-layered film — providing random and rapid access to data across 16+ layers. Photonic Drives – Data is written and accessed through a proprietary drive with a novel confocal optical pickup unit to track through layers at high spin speeds.

About Folio Photonics

Folio Photonics is reenergizing storage media innovation with the first-ever enterprise-scale, optical data storage solution. Leveraging game-changing advancements in materials science to create dynamic multi-layer write/read capabilities, Folio’s technology overcomes historical optical constraints to reshape the trajectory of archive storage. Ideal for data center and hyperscale customers, Folio’s next-generation storage media radically reduces upfront cost and TCO while making data archives active, cybersecure, performant and sustainable. To learn more, please visit: https://foliophotonics.com/.