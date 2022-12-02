Fujitsu Joins Scholarship Partner Program of Kamiyama Marugoto College of Design, Engineering and Entrepreneurship, Contributes One Billion Yen to Scholarship Fund

TOKYO, Dec 12, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Fujitsu today announced that it joined a scholarship partner program(1) to provide free tuition to students of the “Kamiyama Marugoto College of Design, Engineering and Entrepreneurship” (hereinafter Kamiyama Marugoto College)(2), a private school for higher education scheduled to open in April 2023 in Tokushima Prefecture, Japan. Fujitsu contributed one billion yen to the scholarship fund for the school.

Scholarship fund scheme Kamiyama Marugoto College campus

Kamiyama Marugoto College will combine the three pillars of Technology, Design, and Entrepreneurship, with the aim to foster talented people who will change the future and contribute to solving social issues.

Fujitsu decided to contribute to the scholarship partner program as Kamiyama Marugoto College’s concept matches with Fujitsu’s purpose, “to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation”, and its community initiatives under its GRB (Global Responsible Business)(3) goals.

As a global company, Fujitsu considers contribution to local communities through community initiatives its social responsibility, placing special emphasis on the creation of a virtuous cycle to create positive impact through activities to improve the community.

Moving forward, Fujitsu will contribute to the development of talent by realizing a rich educational environment, including the provision of various programs and the social implementation of ideas developed through collaboration with students.

Future Plans

In addition to participating in the scholarship program, Fujitsu aims to offer students various programs and promote social implementation of advanced digital technologies developed through collaboration with students to contribute to the creation of new businesses and local communities.

Programs will include:

1. Opportunities supporting the growth of students, including Fujitsu’s “Future Talk Session” workshop with Fujitsu employees and participation as speakers at events sponsored by Fujitsu

2. “Fujitsu Innovation Circuit” (4), a program to train entrepreneurs and create new businesses and the hackathon “Fujihack” to provide students with opportunities to refine their ideas for future businesses

3. Participation in the planning and evaluation of Fujitsu’s services to realize the future society based on students’ ideas and internships to offer students the opportunity to gain real work experience

(1) Scholarship partner program :

With the aim of making schools accessible to everyone, the program makes school expenses free through scholarship funds and long-term donations regardless of the students’ family’s economic background.

(2) Kamiyama Marugoto College of Design, Engineering and Entrepreneurship :

Location: Kamiyama-cho, Tokushima Prefecture, Japan; Chairperson: Chikahiro Terada

(3) GRB (Global Responsible Business) :

Seven priority issues (“Human Rights, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” “Wellbeing,” “Environment,” “Compliance,” “Supply Chain,” “Occupational Health and Safety,” and “Community”) identified in the Materiality Analysis to promote sustainability activities.

(4) Fujitsu Innovation Circuit :

Program launched in November 2021 under the motto “Fujitsu: Challenge is the norm” to develop intrapreneurs and create new businesses.

