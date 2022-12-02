Global Logistics Technology Company Tag-N-Trac Launches End-to-End Supply Chain Intelligence Platform

The RELATIVITY Platform is an Enterprise-Ready, Turnkey Solution for Tracking Shipments by the Container and at the SKU Level

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tag-N-Trac Inc., the company building the only full stack IoT solution for supply chain management, today announced the RELATIVITY (Real Time Visibility and Traceability) platform. RELATIVITY is a modular system of IoT sensor devices and software that gives enterprise-scaled companies, shippers, and carriers real-time visibility into a shipment’s location and condition right down to the SKU level.





Global logistics is a $12 trillion industry with more than 250 billion pallets shipped annually via 50M+ shipping containers and other cross-modal transportation services. Yet until now, there’s been virtually no off-the-shelf support delivering location and condition information to companies, freight forwarders, 3PLs, 4PLs or carriers.

“The past few years have shown how volatile the supply chain can be and how difficult it is for the enterprise to find the right logistics technology partner,” said Venu Gutlapalli, founder and CEO, Tag-N-Trac Inc. “Automation is the only path to building a more efficient and resilient globally supply chain. RELATIVITY is our first major step in bringing this much needed solution to market.”

The Tag-n-Trac RELATIVITY Platform

RELATIVITY is a turnkey solution for enterprises looking for true digital transformation of their supply chain. The platform is backward compatible with existing legacy systems for ease of deployment and includes three integrated layers of IoT infrastructure:

Edge Device Layer (Smart Sense Tags, Smart Sense Labels, FlexDot Labels) Connectivity Layer (Gateways/Carrier networks/Satellite networks) Data Acquisition and Analytics Layer (the “control tower”)

The data acquisition layer is device and sensor agnostic and can be deployed by buyers, suppliers, freight forwarders, 3PLs, 4PLS or carriers. The platform provides the fabric needed for visibility, condition monitoring, and workflow automation using customer-specific component configurations. This can include airline-approved BLE and 5G cargo trackers built with sensors, location, edge and cloud compute.

“Supply chain needs are sector-dependent which makes it difficult to purpose-build a single solution that’s going to work for everyone. We took a different, more modular approach,” said Joseph Reddy, CTO, Tag-n-Trac. “With RELATIVITY, we’re offering scalable solutions across multiple industries for shipping pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, high-value goods, and through multimodal logistics.”

Tag-n-Trac takes customers from concept to global deployment in less than six months. Solutions can be fully integrated with logistic providers’ Transport Management Systems (TMS) and are tailored by use case using Tag-n-Trac’s Smart Sense labels and FlexDot tags, printers, and gateways plus the RELATIVITY platform. By providing visibility on both the warehouse and transportation sides, customers are ready to monitor the location and integrity of their goods throughout the supply chain lifecycle.

“Our platform provides the fabric for visibility, condition monitoring and workflow automation, but most importantly, it eases the difficulties in IoT deployment to be repeatable and scalable at low cost,” Reddy continued. “Tag-n-Trac’s value proposition is represented with our standardization among the Suppliers, Buyers, Shippers and Carriers across X-modal logistics. Customers can rely on us to make supply chains work and ensure goods are delivered at the right time and in optimal condition.”

Tag-N-Trac has significantly scaled its in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities and its worldwide partner ecosystem since closing its $10M Series A in the past year. Investors include Dell Technologies Capital, Merck Global Innovation Fund, and Aerosafe Global, Inc. The company has engineering and support capabilities in San Diego, CA; San Jose, CA; Cologne, Germany; Singapore; and India.

For more information or to request a demo from the Tag-n-Trac team, reach out to [email protected].

About Tag-n-Trac

Tag-n-Trac is building a modern, IoT-driven logistics tech stack solution by integrating multiple modes of hardware, software and data technology that together can solve the complex supply change and inventory management challenges. The founding team consists of senior executives with engineering leadership experience in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, sensors and positioning technologies. For more information visit https://www.tagntrac.com/.

