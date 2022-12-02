Global Smart Speaker Market Research Report 2022 to 2028: Featuring Anker Technology, Apple, Baidu and Logitech Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Smart Speaker Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global smart speaker market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Altec Lansing/AL Infinity, LLC

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Anker Technology (UK) Ltd,

Apple Inc.

Avalon Acoustics

Baidu, Inc.

Bose Corp.

Creative Technology Ltd.

Edifier International Ltd.

Google Inc.,

Harman International Industries, Inc. (JBL)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics Inc.

Logitech, Inc.

Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. (Panasonic)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sonos Inc.

Sony Corp.

Terratec Electronic GmbH

The major factors that are driving the growth of the market include the increasing trend of wireless connectivity and devices, growing demand for smart speaker display, increasing number of smart homes, and rising IoT demand. Various companies such as Google, Amazon, Apple, and Baidu have introduced a wide range of products, which provides different choices to the end-user.

The number of smart electronic devices by the major players is keeping users connected to the internet and the network of connected devices in addition to smartphones. The features of these devices include social networking applications, gaming, weather information, e-book readers, music players, digital camera, and GPS navigation.

Besides, the factors that are augmenting the growth of the market include increasing disposable income of people all across the globe, technological advancement, and new product development by major players are further expected to drive the growth of the market. The factor that is restraining the growth of the market includes the concern relates to the connectivity and range of smart speakers.

Asia-Pacific is projected to have a considerable share in the global smart speaker market

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold a considerable market share in the global smart speaker market. The three major countries in the region include China, India, and Japan. The countries such as Japan and China have various manufacturers of smart speakers. The market is showing growth with the increase in the adoption of smart homes with smart devices like smart speakers. Additionally, the smart city project of India and China is likely to acts as a driver of the market growth.

The factors that are driving the growth in the region include promising economic growth, a large customer base (population), increasing disposable income, and increased demand for the smart speaker. For instance, as per the World Bank data, in 2019, the overall population in China was around 1.4 billion, and in India was around 1.3 billion people.

